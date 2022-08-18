ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Eight Aggies Earn Preseason Coaches All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Eight members of the Texas A&M football team were named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. Layden Robinson, Nik Constantinou and Ainias Smith earned first team distinction, while Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson and McKinnley Jackson were named to the second team. Reuben Fatheree II and Bryce Foster rounded out the list with third team recognition.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Freshman gather at Kyle Field for 2026 class picture

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Class of 2026 packed into Kyle Field for a picture Tuesday night. Thousands of young students attended the event which was a part of Howdy Week. The group dressed in maroon and lined up for the photo across the football field. The group is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Johnson Tabbed as AP Preseason All-American

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team Monday morning. Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award Watch Lists, as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
KBTX.com

13 Aggies Set to Compete in UTR Pro Circuit

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Thirteen Texas A&M men’s tennis student-athletes are slated to compete in the Universal Tennis Rating Pro Circuit, August 22-28, at the Mitchell Tennis Center. Senior Guido Marson enters the competition as the top-seeded Aggie with a UTR ranking of 13.46, followed by junior Raphael...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The Special Olympics Fall Classic in Bryan-College Station needs volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Special Olympics are returning to Bryan-College Station for the Fall Classic, and they’re looking for volunteers. Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James has been involved with the Special Olympics for years, even being selected to represent Texas in the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympic USA games. He joined First News at Four to share how the community can help out with this year’s Statewide Fall Classic.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Quarterback Club donates $40,000 to Kidz1stFund

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher spoke at the Aggie Quarterback Club Wednesday evening. The organization also made a $40,000 donation for the Kidz1stFund. The head coach gave a run down of how camp was going and joked about not having named a starting quarterback just yet. The Kidz1stFun was...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

As one Texas city floods, what factors determine who’s next

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Dallas received a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours, causing deadly flooding in the area, many Texans were left to wonder if their city would be next. Nasir Gharaibeh, a Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, joined...
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Unbound Now BCS hosting ‘Light Up the Dark’ Glow Bowl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, Unbound Now Bryan-College Station, is hosting a fun event for the whole family that benefits a good cause. The funds raised will be used to combat human trafficking in the community. Amanda Buenger, Executive Director of Unbound, joined First News at Four to discuss...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Economic Outlook Briefing luncheon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station got a look at how they measure up economically with the rest of the state of Texas at the BCS Chamber of Commerce’s annual economic outlook briefing luncheon Wednesday afternoon. Many of the area’s leaders were in attendance including Congressmen Pete Sessions and Michael McCall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Somerville ISD kicks off new school year with new principals

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There was no lack of energy and excitement as Somerville ISD students entered into a new school year Tuesday. That momentum started during the summer as the district welcomed two new principals; Justin Lindsey and Philip Salazar. Lindsey is the Somerville Elementary and Intermediate School principal and Salazar is the new principal of Somerville High School.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Chipping away at the drought: Here’s how much rain has fallen over the past 5 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the 2022 summer season was an exceptionally hot and dry one in the Brazos Valley with the eighth-driest June and third-driest July recorded in Bryan-College Station. Thankfully, a pattern change has led to better rain chances this August, with a few rounds of scattered to even widespread rain helping to put a dent in our drought conditions within the past 5 days alone.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Centerville ISD to shuffle classes following asbestos exposure during construction

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement has been released from Centerville ISD regarding an incident at the high school:. Yesterday afternoon, Centerville ISD leadership was made aware of potential asbestos exposure during jackhammering in a classroom that is currently under construction. Construction was immediately halted to assess the situation, and leadership began working with consultants to ensure the safety of our school community.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Despite rain, Brazos County burn ban still in place

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The few bouts of rain Brazos County experienced were not enough to bring the county out of a burn ban. The Brazos County Commissioners Court met Tuesday morning and voted to extend the disaster declaration that’s related to the ongoing drought. Jason Ware, Brazos County...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Sam Bennett post U.S. Amateur full interview

Krista Bligh runs a non-profit organization in Brazos County called Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation and with the help of a handful of volunteers, she takes in animals from across the area and attempts to nurse them back to health. Be Remarkable: A&M student is the area’s only state licensed...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
BRYAN, TX

