ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Hancock County terminates contract of superintendent Teresa Merwin

Hancock County is searching for a new superintendent this morning. The Board of Trustees on Thursday voted to terminate Teresa Merwin’s contract during a special called meeting. There was no explanation. A parent posting to the Hancock County Schools social media page expressed outrage over the termination. Merwin had...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson County, MS
Health
County
Jackson County, MS
WDAM-TV

Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
BEAUMONT, MS
WLOX

33rd Avenue High School alumni take in old site during reunion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the work continues on the new $43 million Job Corp site in Gulfport, so does the celebration of what was the old 33rd Avenue High School. Former students had a big thrill on Friday when their reunion tour stopped where their beloved school once stood.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

VFW Food Distribution Saturday in Gautier

VFW Posts 5699 and 2132 are hosting a food distribution Saturday to give away 20,000 pounds of food to those in need. The VFW post will gather volunteers from other local post and community members, young and old, to help with their food drive on Saturday. The 20,000 pounds of...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence in urgent need of items

Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is in urgent need of items for their family shelter. The center’s domestic violence program provides 24-hour, 7 day per-week crisis intervention services for men, women, and children who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Housing so many people requires...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Roth
WLOX

Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Pascagoula police investigation shooting which left two wounded

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Pascagoula police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex which sent two wounded men to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Cambridge Park Apartments on Shortcut Road around 7 p.m. Thursday. Arriving at the scene,...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor

WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs community shows out at annual pep rally

Greyhound nation showed out in full force for their annual pep rally. The stands were packed and the colors grey and blue were represented well for Greyhounds. Ocean Springs High School invited the community to show their support as their fall athletic season kicks off. Because of COVID and bad...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department gets new K9 vests

Today, three Jackson County K9s tried on their brand-new protective vests for the first time. Trooper pups Lars, Markos, and Sniper were brought to the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse in Pascagoula where they were given their own protective gear. The department decided to get the good boys their...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Man found guilty of transporting aliens after deputies stop car on Mississippi interstate overloaded with passengers

A Mexican man was found guilty of multiple federal felonies related to smuggling illegal aliens. Abel Michua-Tototzin, 37, was found guilty on August 17, 2022, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport. Michua-Tototzin was found guilty of conspiracy to bring one or more aliens into the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry; conspiracy to unlawfully transport aliens within the United States; unlawful transportation of one or more aliens within the United States; and unlawful return of an alien to the United States after deportation or removal.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy