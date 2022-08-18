Read full article on original website
Hancock County terminates contract of superintendent Teresa Merwin
Hancock County is searching for a new superintendent this morning. The Board of Trustees on Thursday voted to terminate Teresa Merwin’s contract during a special called meeting. There was no explanation. A parent posting to the Hancock County Schools social media page expressed outrage over the termination. Merwin had...
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
