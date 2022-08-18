Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
CMS principal says school safety is more than body scanners
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is keeping safety top of mind and working to make sure guns don’t get onto campus. In the first half of last school year, a record number of guns were found in CMS schools. After body scanners were put into...
thecharlottepost.com
West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author
West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY JASMINE WEISS M.D. Jasmine Weiss M.D., a pediatrician and West Charlotte High School graduate, has written her debut children’s book, What Would Kami E. Bee?”. When Jasmine Weiss...
WBTV
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept...
Hickory public schools implement clear bag policy as football season begins
HICKORY, N.C. — Football season is kicking off Friday night with the big rivalry game between Hickory High and Alexander Central. If you are heading out to the game tonight, there is a new security measure you need to be aware of. Parents and students are being asked to...
WBTV
‘They’re finding solutions:’ UNC Charlotte students, parents say move-in at off-campus apartments started off rocky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first few days of move-in started off on a sour note for some students and their parents in the University area. Olivia is a student at UNC Charlotte and signed a lease at The Mill apartments with two of her friends last November. After months...
‘A Hero in public, a zero at home’: Charlotte man talks about starting nonprofit confronting domestic violence
Burgess played baseball in Baltimore and became very good; he also played football, but he and his coaches knew being on the diamond would take him far.
NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement
BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
fox46.com
CMS files motion to partially dismiss former student’s lawsuit over alleged 2016 campus rape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education filed a motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit from a former Myers Park High School student who said she was raped on campus in 2016. Serena Evans, an outspoken critic of CMS’ handling of sexual assaults in the...
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
Recent poll shows NC Senate race in ‘a dead tie’
The race to the Senate is heating up between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd. The latest poll shows both candidates are in a dead tie.
1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
200+ flights delayed, dozens canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 200 flights have been delayed and nearly 30 more were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, according to Flight Aware. More than 100 of these were American Airlines flights, with another 44 of the flights being run by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines subsidiary.
WLTX.com
Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte
GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
country1037fm.com
Listen To Win: Cabarrus County Fair Tickets
The Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center September 9-17, 2022. Listen to Tanner and Charlie & Debbie all week to win a family four-pack of tickets. What you win:. Four (4) tickets to the 2022 Cabarrus County Fair. How to enter:. Listen for the cue...
wabe.org
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
WBTV
Novant: Private data was potentially exposed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 19th
The Gaston County mugshots for August 19th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
