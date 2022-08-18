ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMS principal says school safety is more than body scanners

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is keeping safety top of mind and working to make sure guns don’t get onto campus. In the first half of last school year, a record number of guns were found in CMS schools. After body scanners were put into...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author

West Charlotte High School graduate debuts as children’s book author. By Mayra Parrilla Guerrero | For The Charlotte Post. COURTESY JASMINE WEISS M.D. Jasmine Weiss M.D., a pediatrician and West Charlotte High School graduate, has written her debut children’s book, What Would Kami E. Bee?”. When Jasmine Weiss...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement

BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead after crash in west Charlotte overnight, per Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte overnight Sunday, Medic confirms. According to Medic, the crash happened around 1 a.m. along Freedom Drive near Thrift Road. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics following the accident, Medic said. WCNC Charlotte Photojournalist Nick Sheluga...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
GASTONIA, NC
WLTX.com

Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte

GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
GASTONIA, NC
country1037fm.com

Listen To Win: Cabarrus County Fair Tickets

The Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center September 9-17, 2022. Listen to Tanner and Charlie & Debbie all week to win a family four-pack of tickets. What you win:. Four (4) tickets to the 2022 Cabarrus County Fair. How to enter:. Listen for the cue...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Novant: Private data was potentially exposed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
CHARLOTTE, NC

