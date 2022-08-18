SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31. The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-17) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings — his sixth loss without a win dating back to July 9.

