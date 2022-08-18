Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
NSU defense makes strides in second scrimmage
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -In many ways, Saturday’s second and final full-scale scrimmage of Northwestern State’s fall camp followed a typical script. One week after the Demon offense enjoyed a fast start in the opening intrasquad scrimmage, the Purple Swarm defense was the one who brought the juice early Saturday morning inside Turpin Stadium.
kalb.com
LCU’s Sal Palermo III Throws two touchdowns in the Wildcats scrimmage
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats held a scrimmage in the back half of practice today, and Quarterback Sal Palermo III shined, throwing two touchdown passes. Palermo didn’t open the game well, going three and out in the opening drive, but once his feet got under him he made all the right throws.
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Peabody Warhorses
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Not winning a game last year is definitely motivating the Peabody Warhorses. Larry Roberts said last year hurt them, and it replays in his mind. “It was tough,” said Roberts. “I mean not winning a game, going 0-10, was hard. It messed up a lot of people mentally.”
kalb.com
Scrimmage Preview: ASH hosts Neville & Acadiana
We preview the Peabody Warhorses coming into the 2022 football season. Elijah Nixon has the highlights from the scrimmage matchups between ASH and Neville and Acadiana. Head Coach Thomas Bachman has created a level of success over at Alexandria Senior High that always has them in contention of making a run at a state title. 2022 is no different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: ASH Trojans
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High School Trojans are coming off a season they are not used to, as they finished with a 7-4 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs. They are putting that all behind them, and this season they are ready to...
kalb.com
The Demon defense stacks up running back Kolbe Burrell during Saturday morning’s scrimmage.
Dr. Norvella Williams retires after decades as a Rapides Parish educator. LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Scrimmage Preview: ASH hosts Neville & Acadiana. Updated:...
kalb.com
LSUA to develop golf course into commercial, retail site
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation (REFF) have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Soon, what is currently a 40-acre public golf course on campus will be a...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
RELATED PEOPLE
kalb.com
Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers
PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville on Aug. 13. “Congratulations, I am very proud of each and every one of you, and I know I speak...
westcentralsbest.com
Anacoco Man Makes Donation to NSU Theatre and Dance Program
NATCHITOCHES, La – Broadway Wardrobe Master Robert Guy has made a donation of costumes and wardrobe items to the Department of Theatre and Dance at Northwestern State University. Guy grew up in Anacoco and attended Northwestern State in the 1980s. He has been wardrobe supervisor for three dozen Broadway...
cenlanow.com
Pineville trampoline park grand opening this Sunday at Journey Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Journey Church is proud to announce a FREE Trampoline Park in Pineville for Kindergarten through 5th Grade Kids!. **Game Wall (Can you beat Steven’s high score?) **3 Standard Trampolines. **1 High Performance Trampoline. **A Dodge Ball Arena. **A Safety Balance Beam. **1 Large Foam...
westcentralsbest.com
City of Leesville Announces Road Closure
Road Closure announced for Monday, August 22nd at Old Terminal Road and Smart Street. Please avoid this area if possible. Please direct any questions to the City of Leesville at 337-239-2444.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic celebrates newly renovated Pineville Clinic
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Pineville has officially re-opened its doors after a nearly year-long renovation. The renovation has expanded the clinic, located on Highway 28 East, with the addition of eight new exam rooms, bringing the total of exam rooms to 18, along with three new provider offices, a large waiting area and an on-site lab for patients.
kalb.com
Proposed bike & pedestrian path along Red River Levee could potentially provide economic boost
Tyler is tracking lots of weather stories on this Friday, August 19th! Details here!. Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for patrol help. Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets...
kalb.com
New details about fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville
LSUA and the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation have a new vision for the campus, and they have begun the search for a developer who will make it a reality. Mary Margaret Ellison and Elijah Nixon are at a scrimmage match tonight between ASH, Neville, and Acadiana. Motions hearing...
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested in connection with Alexandria laundromat shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at an Alexandria laundromat on Friday, August 19, 2022. The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the shooting, which occurred on MacArthur Drive, around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival,...
kalb.com
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
State Audit: Natchitoches Parish made the list – Embarrassing!
A performance audit evaluated the state of Louisiana’s role in animal welfare and control activities. Overall, the state should expand and strengthen its role to better ensure the humane treatment of animals in different types of facilities. Natchitoches Parish was used as an example of animal cruelty as part...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
Comments / 1