spectrumnews1.com
USC poll shows gun violence in schools a top concern
LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California Rossier School of Education published its annual poll Tuesday of parents and voters on a range of education issues, including threats of gun violence, college affordability and book censorship. The five-author poll, including 2,000 California voters, dug into other subjects, like...
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
spectrumnews1.com
STEP Fund seeks to prevent homelessness in LA with microloans
LOS ANGELES — It seems Los Angeles has tried everything to reduce homelessness: tiny homes, permanent supportive housing, hotel vouchers, outreach teams. Still, people are falling into homelessness faster than the city can provide shelter. For every 205 people LA County placed into housing each day in 2020, another 225 lost the roof of their heads, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
spectrumnews1.com
Addressing homelessness with Housing First approach
MADISON, Wis. — On any given day throughout the U.S., thousands of people struggle with homelessness or home insecurity and throughout many states, this issue is addressed through a Housing First method. The United States Interagency on Homelessness reported that, as of January 2020, there were 4,515 people struggling...
spectrumnews1.com
Manhattan Beach residents locked in a fight over affordable housing
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Manhattan beach resident Rick Ralph lives in a luxury condo with an ocean view and a steady sea breeze. Last January, he caught wind of a new development in his neighborhood — the like of which, he said, the laid-back surfer town has never seen.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,860 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Another 19 COVID-19-related fatalities were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 19 new deaths lifted the county's virus-related death toll to 33,060. Another 3,860 new COVID-19 infections were also reported by the...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County COVID hospitalizations continue downward trend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued a steady drop Tuesday, while health officials urged precautions against virus spread at workplaces to prevent outbreaks. According to state figures, there were 915 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, down from...
spectrumnews1.com
Visitors to Griffith Park warned to keep vehicles secure
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park Tuesday that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals. The Los Angeles Police Department held a news conference Tuesday morning at the Griffith Park Observatory to remind people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin makes a push for electric vehicles
WASHINGTON — More Wisconsinites may be willing to ditch their gas guzzlers for electric vehicles because of incentives the federal government is offering. This all comes as the Evers administration leans into its vision of a vast electric-vehicle charging network across the state. Advocates said an infusion of $79...
spectrumnews1.com
Quality fish, simple ingredients at new Santa Monica seafood bar
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — A quaint seafood bar in Santa Monica serves quality fish with few extra ingredients. The secrets to Savida's success: olive oil and lemon juice. Savida is located at 1303 Montana Ave. in Santa Monica.
spectrumnews1.com
Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
spectrumnews1.com
As Garcetti's India ambassadorship hangs in limbo, experts say delay is 'a problem'
Nearly 14 months have passed since President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India. But the position remains vacant — as has been since Kenneth Juster stepped down when then-President Donald Trump left office on Jan. 20 of last year. Experts on the Indo-Pacific region say the lack of an ambassador in such an important country is a cause for concern.
spectrumnews1.com
Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
spectrumnews1.com
Families find help at DTLA free food distribution events
LOS ANGELES — For several weeks, a team of community organizers has been hosting a free food box distribution in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, where thousands of boxes have been given out to families in need. The demand is so great, the line of cars waiting for the drive through caused a mini traffic jam along Spring Street.
spectrumnews1.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by police vehicle in Pomona
POMONA (CNS) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said the...
spectrumnews1.com
Credit Union gives stimulus checks to employees to offset inflation
DAYTON, Ohio — There was an 8.5% price increase for things like gas and food from July 2021 to 2022, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. And while it’s down .5% from June, it’s still making it harder to afford essential items.
spectrumnews1.com
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
