Jury convicts Aroostook County man of 2019 double homicide in Castle Hill
CARIBOU — Bobby Nightingale, a 41-year-old Houlton man, on Friday was convicted of murdering Roger Ellis and Allen Curtis around midnight in Castle Hill almost three years ago. He faces up to life in prison. A jury of four men and eight women deliberated for less than three hours...
Presque Isle man found guilty of 2019 double murder
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Presque Isle man accused of murdering two men in Castle Hill three years ago has been found guilty. Bobby Nightingale’s defense did not call any witnesses or present new evidence Friday. In closing arguments, his attorney suggested the absence of evidence presented reasonable...
UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old Aroostook County man found late Saturday
OAKFIELD, Maine — UPDATE: Bruce Karch of Oakfield has been found safe, according to a release sent by Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. STORY: A 77-year-old man from Oakfield is missing as of Saturday evening according to a release sent by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
Truck driver faces fine, license suspension for death of Maine State Police detective in 2019
The truck driver involved in an accident that left a state police detective dead in 2019 admitted to his role in the death on Friday. According to the Bangor Daily News, 55-year-old Scott Willett of Patten has agreed to pay a $15,000 fine and will lose his driver’s license for six months. He will not serve jail time.
Death & package investigation
PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
Houlton police seek public's help in locating missing child
HOULTON, Maine — Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing child. In a Facebook post by the Houlton Police Department, Justin Jackins is described as being 5’11" and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police ask if anyone knows of Justin’s location, or...
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
This crucial crop has avoided the worst of Maine's drought
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) — As most of Maine continues to see drought conditions, hay farmers in Aroostook are producing crops that will be a resource for those who need them in more southern regions. More than 25 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 31 percent is in...
