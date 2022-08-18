ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Presque Isle man found guilty of 2019 double murder

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Presque Isle man accused of murdering two men in Castle Hill three years ago has been found guilty. Bobby Nightingale’s defense did not call any witnesses or present new evidence Friday. In closing arguments, his attorney suggested the absence of evidence presented reasonable...
Death & package investigation

PRESQUE ISLE- Authorities are investigating a death in Presque Isle…. At approximately 2:00 Thursday afternoon the Presque Isle Police Department got a call about a deceased man at 17 Parsons Street. During their investigation, officers say they discovered a suspicious package at the residence. They vacated the home and shut...
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
