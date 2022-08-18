Read full article on original website
LSU now finds itself deep at CB position
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The clock is ticking toward the end of camp, with the season opener against Florida State looming. LSU held its first major scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and one position of note is cornerback. A guy from McNeese could not end up...
Sentenced: Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at ex-employer in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday, August 18, for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
Angola Prison Rodeo set for October
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections. The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October offering the best in prison rodeo excitement! Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. Watch as Angola inmate cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like – Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the world-famous Guts-n-Glory. The gates open at 8 a.m. for fans to enjoy hobbycrafts and festivities, and the “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1 p.m. This year’s rodeo events are October 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.
