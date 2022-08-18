ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain–eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child,...
OMAHA, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klin.com

DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Medicine#Cdc#Amoeba#Infectious Diseases#General Health
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Two injured in separate Omaha shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
OMAHA, NE
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body of a man found in northwest Otoe County. Deputies were sent to an acreage Friday evening after the landowners were walking their property and discovered the deceased male in a vehicle that had been on the acreage for several years.
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating 2 shootings

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating two shootings potentially believed to be linked. The first shooting happened Sunday morning at about 2:08 near 33rd and Hamilton. Police said Patrick Jemison, 25, was shot and taken to Nebraska Medical Center. According to police, Jemison said he was walking in...
OMAHA, NE
visitomaha.com

Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska

From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy