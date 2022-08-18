Read full article on original website
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain–eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child,...
Child dies suddenly after swimming in Nebraska river, brain-eating amoeba to blame
Officials from the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, have confirmed that a brain-eating amoeba is to blame for the death of a child who went swimming in the Elkhorn River earlier this week. According to officials, the boy went swimming on Sunday, when he likely came in contact...
Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
