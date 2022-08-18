ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle late Wednesday in Avondale. Around 9 p.m., a man in his 60s was hit on Reading Road, between Maple Avenue and Blair Avenue, by a vehicle according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The vehicle that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Police search for suspect who stole fuel from Corryville church vans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing gas out of vans owned by a Corryville church. On two different dates, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, the unidentified suspect pulled into the Peoples Church parking lot on William Taft Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Air Care responds to Adams County crash

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Police investigate College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
CINCINNATI, OH
1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner. Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Second suspect arrested in connection with West End murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the West End on July 31. Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, has now been arrested for the murder of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ronneceia McCrary, 37, was arrested earlier in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Man arrested after running onto Tri-State school property with an ax

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he ran onto Madeira High School property with an ax. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 32-year-old Eliyah Yirasel, was working behind the counter at Jimmy John’s on Montgomery Road, according to Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer. While Yirasel...
MADEIRA, OH
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

