Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
Fox 19
Police looking for witnesses to crash that critically injured pedestrian in West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in the West End on Sunday night. Brian St. Clair, 62, was struck on West Liberty Street between Logan Street and Central Parkway around 11:20 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.
Fox 19
Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle late Wednesday in Avondale. Around 9 p.m., a man in his 60s was hit on Reading Road, between Maple Avenue and Blair Avenue, by a vehicle according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The vehicle that...
Fox 19
Police search for suspect who stole fuel from Corryville church vans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing gas out of vans owned by a Corryville church. On two different dates, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, the unidentified suspect pulled into the Peoples Church parking lot on William Taft Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Adams County crash
WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
Fox 19
Police investigate College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
Fox 19
Body identified as Colerain woman missing since May, coroner confirms
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner confirms a body found in a wooded area of Colerain Township is that of a woman missing since May. Lindsay Bass’ body was found near Dry Ridge Road on Aug. 16, close to the same place she was last seen, the Colerain Police Department said.
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
Fox 19
SUV driver killed in head-on collision with car hauler in Wayne Township
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An SUV and car hauler carrying eight cars were involved in a deadly crash in Wayne Township Monday afternoon, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says the head-on collision happened around 12:29 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads.
Fox 19
1-year-old’s death was preventable, grandmother says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy continues, his grandmother says he could still be alive if his mother would have gotten him the medical attention he needed sooner. Darnell Gamble, 1, died on Aug. 5 after arriving at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to...
Fox 19
Second suspect arrested in connection with West End murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the West End on July 31. Frank Bracey-Turner, 38, has now been arrested for the murder of 44-year-old Aaron Zander, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Ronneceia McCrary, 37, was arrested earlier in the...
Fox 19
Man arrested after running onto Tri-State school property with an ax
MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he ran onto Madeira High School property with an ax. Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, the man, 32-year-old Eliyah Yirasel, was working behind the counter at Jimmy John’s on Montgomery Road, according to Madeira Police Chief David Schaefer. While Yirasel...
Fox 19
Another bomb threat evacuates IGA store in Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - For the second time this month, Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that evacuated the Dillonvale IGA store in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller...
WLWT 5
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
Fox 19
North College Hill police search for arson suspect after home torched
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - North College Hill police are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson investigation. The home on Goodman Avenue was set on fire on Aug. 15, according to Hamilton County court documents. The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was outside when the fire...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by streetcar in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck by a streetcar in Over-the-Rhine Monday night, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 1600 block of Race Street just before 10 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say are very minor injuries.
Fox 19
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
WLWT 5
Lanes blocked following crash on eastbound I-275 near Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 52 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash along Interstate 275, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
Fox 19
Lakota East grad, other Indiana State students killed in crash due to weather, speed, drinking: report
RILEY, Ind. (WXIX) - Severe weather, excessive speed and drinking are all factors in a crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including a 2022 Lakota East High School graduate, and injured two others over the weekend, according to the crash report. Football and track standout Caleb VanHooser, 19,...
