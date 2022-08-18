ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tri-statedefender.com

Black Seeds Urban Farms grew from a hobby into a passion

Bobby and Derravia Rich turned a passion for gardening into a mission to provide freshly grown produce to their community. The couple created Black Seeds Urban Farms to accomplish their mission. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a significant part of this couple’s life. Bobby Rich began...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

New location prompts an eight-night revival at Dwelling Place International Church

A “Grand Opening” revival at their new location in Collierville has marked a new beginning for Dwelling Place International Church. Apostle Ken Toney and Pastor Carolyn Toney are celebrating the new worship venue at 114 East U.S. Hwy. 72. An eight-day revival, which began Friday (Aug. 19), continues nightly through Aug. 26 with local speakers and their congregations.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Society
desotocountynews.com

Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure

Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday. Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J. President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Business#Black People#Black Label#Business Industry#Linus Business#Racism#Smallbusiness Industry#Design Media Inc#African American
desotocountynews.com

Online land auction sale date announced

August 19, 2022 Bob Bakken 0 Comments auction, desoto county, , land. DeSoto County Tax Collector Joey Treadway has announced an online public auction will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 for lands where taxes have remained unpaid. In making the announcement, Treadway said the taxes are delinquent for 2021...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

AARP explains what Inflation Reduction Act means for seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congress just passed legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors. Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and why it is especially important for seniors.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man Up Fellowship adds 100+ Black men teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is working to diversify our area classrooms, one teacher at a time. Man Up Teacher Fellowship is a non-profit organization that places high-quality men who are teachers of color into schools. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of teachers...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
localmemphis.com

'The ER chose me' | How two healthcare workers found their calling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great Resignation isn't just for young people. Two current caregivers proved this to be true after they both left positions they held for long periods of time. Why would they do this? They both heard a calling to be in one specific field. Audrey Mills...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
EARLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Looks like a submarine but helps to heal challenging wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the outside, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber looks like an enormous submarine. But inside, pressurized 100% oxygen is used to help challenging wounds heal. Dr. Tony Alleman, medical director of the Wound Care Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy