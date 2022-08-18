Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
'Live like a Champion': historic Black pharmacist reflects on most important life lessons on his 92nd birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In his early 90s legendary Black pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion is still wearing his white coat. He has been serving Memphians since 1957. In February we honored the doctor as he received the Arthur S. Holmon Lifetime Achievement Award and today he’s celebrating his 92nd birthday.
tri-statedefender.com
Black Seeds Urban Farms grew from a hobby into a passion
Bobby and Derravia Rich turned a passion for gardening into a mission to provide freshly grown produce to their community. The couple created Black Seeds Urban Farms to accomplish their mission. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a significant part of this couple’s life. Bobby Rich began...
tri-statedefender.com
New location prompts an eight-night revival at Dwelling Place International Church
A “Grand Opening” revival at their new location in Collierville has marked a new beginning for Dwelling Place International Church. Apostle Ken Toney and Pastor Carolyn Toney are celebrating the new worship venue at 114 East U.S. Hwy. 72. An eight-day revival, which began Friday (Aug. 19), continues nightly through Aug. 26 with local speakers and their congregations.
hypepotamus.com
Memphis startup Youdle is tackling grocery supply problems, one “shelfie” at a time
Telling the story of the local Memphis community came naturally to Kontji Anthony as she’d spent the last 17 years building up her career at the anchor desk at the NBC affiliate WMC-TV. Now, Anthony is writing her own story in the city with the launch of Youdle, a...
cityofbartlett.org
BARTLETT STATION FARMERS MARKET
The Farmers Market offers access to locally grown fresh products. Each week they feature something special.
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
desotocountynews.com
Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure
Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
localmemphis.com
'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday. Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J. President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the...
desotocountynews.com
Online land auction sale date announced
August 19, 2022 Bob Bakken 0 Comments auction, desoto county, , land. DeSoto County Tax Collector Joey Treadway has announced an online public auction will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 for lands where taxes have remained unpaid. In making the announcement, Treadway said the taxes are delinquent for 2021...
actionnews5.com
AARP explains what Inflation Reduction Act means for seniors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congress just passed legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors. Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and why it is especially important for seniors.
Man Up Fellowship adds 100+ Black men teachers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is working to diversify our area classrooms, one teacher at a time. Man Up Teacher Fellowship is a non-profit organization that places high-quality men who are teachers of color into schools. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of teachers...
localmemphis.com
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
localmemphis.com
'The ER chose me' | How two healthcare workers found their calling
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great Resignation isn't just for young people. Two current caregivers proved this to be true after they both left positions they held for long periods of time. Why would they do this? They both heard a calling to be in one specific field. Audrey Mills...
actionnews5.com
Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - One recent high school graduate in Earle, Arkansas, plans to run for mayor. Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. The 18-year-old said running for mayor is no different than any other first job experience. “You know when you first get a...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering implements a new no cell phone policy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering has had a no cell phone policy for 19 years. The dean of students from the Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering mentions the new system they are implementing to enforce no cell phones. “In the morning, when the students...
Should you eat fish from the Mississippi River? Depends on which state you ask.
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Danny...
Lightning strike strips bark off tree in Mississippi
HAMILTON, Miss. — This tree’s bark was worse for wear after experiencing the bite of a lightning strike. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a pair of photographs of a tree that had its bark stripped after it was hit by lightning in Hamilton, Mississippi.
actionnews5.com
Looks like a submarine but helps to heal challenging wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the outside, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber looks like an enormous submarine. But inside, pressurized 100% oxygen is used to help challenging wounds heal. Dr. Tony Alleman, medical director of the Wound Care Center at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the...
City wants Peppertree Apartments to stop accepting new tenants or renewing leases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of Peppertree Apartments were scheduled to appear in Federal court Friday regarding a public nuisance case from last year. This comes after a rough month at the apartment complex, which has seen collapsed walkways and a fire in the leasing office. In a motion...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
