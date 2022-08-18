ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

2022 Crow Fair Kick-off

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Hundreds of Crow people gathered on the reservation for the kick-off of the 103rd Crow Fair. The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the Crow Fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history. The Crow Fair is known as the largest Teepee capital...
CROW AGENCY, MT
KULR8

Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

A breakdown of Montana State's linebackers before the 2022 season

BOZEMAN — Montana State has an elephant in its linebackers room. In January, Troy Andersen completed one of the best football careers in MSU history. The Dillon native starred at running back and quarterback but finished his career at linebacker, the position he currently plays as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons. Andersen wasn’t just a freak athlete last season; he was the Big Sky defensive player of the year and arguably the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west. central Sweet Grass and central Park Counties through 445 PM MDT... At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong. thunderstorms near Livingston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Possible road rage incident leads to shooting in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a possible road rage incident Saturday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there was a shooting 4th Ave. N and N 32nd St. at 7:42 pm. Detectives were on scene investigating and 4th Ave. N...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy