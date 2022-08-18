BOZEMAN — Montana State has an elephant in its linebackers room. In January, Troy Andersen completed one of the best football careers in MSU history. The Dillon native starred at running back and quarterback but finished his career at linebacker, the position he currently plays as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons. Andersen wasn’t just a freak athlete last season; he was the Big Sky defensive player of the year and arguably the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO