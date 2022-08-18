Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
2022 Crow Fair Kick-off
CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Hundreds of Crow people gathered on the reservation for the kick-off of the 103rd Crow Fair. The brand-new Arbor is the epicenter of the Crow Fair, where many will gather to celebrate their culture and history. The Crow Fair is known as the largest Teepee capital...
KULR8
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
KULR8
Red Lodge SAR flown out to help woman injured west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday
RED LODGE, Mont. - A woman was injured while riding an ATV west of Red Pryor Mountain Wednesday. She was a part of a group riding on a Forest Service two-track road off Pryor Mountain Rd., when the ATV rolled, Red Lodge Fire Rescue reported. The woman suffered serious injuries...
KULR8
A breakdown of Montana State's linebackers before the 2022 season
BOZEMAN — Montana State has an elephant in its linebackers room. In January, Troy Andersen completed one of the best football careers in MSU history. The Dillon native starred at running back and quarterback but finished his career at linebacker, the position he currently plays as a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons. Andersen wasn’t just a freak athlete last season; he was the Big Sky defensive player of the year and arguably the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west. central Sweet Grass and central Park Counties through 445 PM MDT... At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong. thunderstorms near Livingston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50...
KULR8
Possible road rage incident leads to shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - One man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a possible road rage incident Saturday night. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there was a shooting 4th Ave. N and N 32nd St. at 7:42 pm. Detectives were on scene investigating and 4th Ave. N...
KULR8
Billings teen facing charges after bullet holes were found in an apartment
BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following a reported shooting in Billings. At 3:44 am Sunday, Billings police responded to a shooting on Burnstead Dr. An apartment was found to have several bullet holes in it. An investigation lead to...
Comments / 0