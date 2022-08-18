Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
Houston Chronicle
The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
wpsdlocal6.com
School ceiling collapse in Memphis leads to review
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee’s largest school district is reviewing all buildings older than 70 years with drop ceilings after one collapsed earlier this week. Memphis-Shelby County Schools said inspectors and engineers have been reviewing the damage after a drop ceiling collapsed in the library of...
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
Mayor says Census is wrong — Memphis grew in 2020
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census says Memphis lost population in 2020, but Memphis’ mayor says they’re flat wrong — the city actually grew for the first time in decades. Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday he is officially challenging the 2020 Census results that show Memphis lost about 13,000 residents since 2010. Pointing to a […]
localmemphis.com
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
localmemphis.com
'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday. Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J. President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the...
Celebrate Memphis: Whitehaven HS Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter brings the Tiger pride
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is no escaping it—many say when they walk through the hallways of Whitehaven High School, they can both see and feel that Tiger pride. At Whitehaven High School it's "family first," and Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter is the head of that family. “Listen, I’ve...
actionnews5.com
Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
Man Up Fellowship adds 100+ Black men teachers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is working to diversify our area classrooms, one teacher at a time. Man Up Teacher Fellowship is a non-profit organization that places high-quality men who are teachers of color into schools. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of teachers...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 2 in Memphis. Here's where
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 2. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on E.H. Crump Boulevard near Bellevue Boulevard and on Lamar Avenue near South Parkway. According to Memphis police,...
One critical in overnight downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 Tennessee license plates instead
A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn't believe what she got instead.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend. Temperatures may not be as cool as Thursday but it’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City. Memphis Runs for Autism 5k: Mid-South runners looking to...
Fired Memphis Starbucks employees protesting for pay raise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis Starbucks employees known as the 'Memphis 7' are speaking up about a raise they said they haven't received yet. The group protested Friday on Poplar Avenue and Highland Street, which is where the Starbucks they were fired from is. The three-day strike will last until Sunday.
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
millington-news.com
AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee
Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
actionnews5.com
Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
hypepotamus.com
Memphis startup Youdle is tackling grocery supply problems, one “shelfie” at a time
Telling the story of the local Memphis community came naturally to Kontji Anthony as she’d spent the last 17 years building up her career at the anchor desk at the NBC affiliate WMC-TV. Now, Anthony is writing her own story in the city with the launch of Youdle, a...
