Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
Houston Chronicle

The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
wpsdlocal6.com

School ceiling collapse in Memphis leads to review

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee’s largest school district is reviewing all buildings older than 70 years with drop ceilings after one collapsed earlier this week. Memphis-Shelby County Schools said inspectors and engineers have been reviewing the damage after a drop ceiling collapsed in the library of...
WREG

Mayor says Census is wrong — Memphis grew in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census says Memphis lost population in 2020, but Memphis’ mayor says they’re flat wrong — the city actually grew for the first time in decades. Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday he is officially challenging the 2020 Census results that show Memphis lost about 13,000 residents since 2010. Pointing to a […]
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
localmemphis.com

'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday. Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J. President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the...
actionnews5.com

Facing closure, Peppertree apartments given final chance to address safety concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, the defense team for Peppertree apartments was back in federal court in Downtown Memphis. After just under three hours, Judge John Fowlkes told the defense team that he’s lost all patience with the Tesco Properties, who own the apartment complex, and their inability to hinder crime in and around the property, as well as improve the structural integrity of the buildings.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man Up Fellowship adds 100+ Black men teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local organization is working to diversify our area classrooms, one teacher at a time. Man Up Teacher Fellowship is a non-profit organization that places high-quality men who are teachers of color into schools. According to the U.S. Department of Education, less than 2% of teachers...
WREG

One critical in overnight downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was listed in critical condition after being shot downtown. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of South Front Street. The victim was located at 850 South Third Street. He was dropped off at the hospital by a gray sedan. No suspect information is available at this […]
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is expecting more beautiful weather this weekend. Temperatures may not be as cool as Thursday but it’s still a great chance to get out and enjoy some fun things happening in the Bluff City. Memphis Runs for Autism 5k: Mid-South runners looking to...
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
millington-news.com

AMONG THE BEST: Millington No. 2 City to Live in Tennessee

Moving to Tennessee? Check out our guide to Starting a Business in Tennessee. As one of the main culture and music hubs of the south and home to some of the loveliest natural areas in the United States, you’ll be surprised to discover that Tennessee has some of the most affordable real estate in the country, as well as a very low cost of living. What more reason do you need to move to the Volunteer State? Have a glance at our rundown of Tennessee’s five best cities to live in for advice on where to establish yourself in the state.
actionnews5.com

Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
