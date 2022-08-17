ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Arizona registered sex offender arrested, suspected of home break-in, jumping in bed with girl

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A registered sex offender was arrested early Wednesday morning after authorities say he broke into a Yavapai County home, jumped into bed with a preteen and started touching the child.

The suspect, Lloyd Alan Beard, 54, of Prescott, is a Level 3 sex offender registered through Yavapai County.

At about 3 a.m., Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies responded to a trespassing in progress at a home near Little Ranch Road and State Route 89 in Paulden, according to the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office said Beard broke into the home of a woman where her 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son also reside, making his way to the girl’s bed as she slept.

The girl, according to the Sheriff’s Office, reported Beard touching her face before she managed to wake up her mother who physically removed the man.

Beard refused to leave before a confrontation between him and the mother occurred in the yard where he exposed himself and threatened to “drop her,” officials said. Beard fled, with the woman and her son chasing him down, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office, Beard was lying on the ground with his pants down and had minor injuries from his struggle with the woman. He received medical treatment and was then taken to the hospital before being arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Beard registered as a sex offender with the Sheriff’s Office just last week, officials said.

Beard also has been convicted of a sex offense in Arizona, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office offender registry. The registry shows he lives near the address where the reported break-in occurred.

Beard was waiting to be charged with aggravated assault, the second-degree offense of burglary, the first-degree offense of criminal trespass, indecent exposure, voyeurism and disorderly conduct, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Wednesday evening, according to jail records, Beard was being held at the Sheriff’s Office detention center’s infirmary.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

POLITICS
