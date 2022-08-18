Read full article on original website
Bill tedder
3d ago
Dolly went to Nashville in 1964. I went in 1965. My mom would say your dad and I have to go. He wants to see a little girl on the Cas Walker TV Show. Dolly was probably 11 or 12 years old. we lived in a small town called Harriman. Dixie Lee Crosby was from that town.
