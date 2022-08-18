Read full article on original website
The city of El Paso holds first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match
The City of El Paso held its first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match Saturday. This event was held by the City Parks and Recreation. The match was between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The event was co-hosted by El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso...
El Paso ISD utilizes volunteer crossing guards at campuses; parents question safety
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Student pick and drop-off zones can be a headache for parents and drivers in El Paso. But what can be a headache to some, can be a dangerous situation for kids trying to cross the street on their own to get to school. “I...
Mountain lion mural made of recycled trash to be displayed on downtown El Paso building
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural made of recycled trash will be displayed on the One San Jacinto Plaza Building. Famous Portuguese Artist Bordalo Segundo is working on the project and is arranging trash to form a mountain lion on the building. "We are destroying the world...
Black Fridays adds 4th El Paso store
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley will have a Black Fridays store. The company announced its fourth store in El Paso will be opening up at 100 N. Americas. A grand-opening will be celebrated on August 26. Black Fridays is a discount store. Repurposed...
El Paso ISD celebrates new consolidated school with ribbon cutting ceremony
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Independent School District budgeted over $200 million of the 2016 bond to consolidate schools as a part of the plan to right-size its schools. According to the districts website, the consolidation is meant to "create a more sustainable inventory of campuses. Dr....
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
Neighbors create petition to add safety features after SUV slams into west El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Residents in a west El Paso community are starting a petition to add more safety measures to their neighborhood after an SUV crashed into a home on Resler and Ramada Wednesday night. “It’s turned into a literally like a speedway, where cars are always...
List: Sandbag distribution sites for El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding areas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso and Las Cruces area is expected to see heavy rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Here is a list of the distribution sites for sandbags. El Paso:. The hours and locations for people to pick up sandbags from El Paso Water...
List: City of Socorro sandbag distribution sites
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sandbags for residents in Socorro are available. Sandbags are distributed at Socorro Recycling Center located at 241 Old Hueco Tanks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also at Rio Vista Community Center located at 901 N. Rio Vista Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Woman and man in uniform help to pick up mangos from El Paso street
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An El Paso police officer and a soldier stopped and helped pick up mangos that had tipped over the roadway from a Candlelighters of El Paso truck. The incident happened on Wednesday. Officer Luna was driving on Yarbrough Drive when she saw a pick-up...
EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier this month. On August 7th, a 24-year-old male was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near I-10, police say.
See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials say a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened at 11400 Gateway West in east El...
El Paso property company pays fine after charging service members who ended lease early
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso company has agreed to pay a fine after violating an act in which it charged service members who ended their lease early. The Justice Department announced Friday that Integrity Asset Management LLC, a company that manages approximately 55 multi-family apartment properties in and around El Paso has agreed to pay $107,000 to resolve allegations.
Local schools benefit from increasing interest in NMSU education program
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 east near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes of Interstate 10 east near Sunland Park are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday night, TxDOT reported. Drivers were asked to use Sunland Park exit 13. We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what led up to the...
Woman crashes into 2 police units on I-10 west near Sunland Park Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is responding to a crash involving a woman that hit two patrol units on Interstate 10 west Friday night, police said. Police said the crash happened near mile marker 13 which is near Sunland Park Drive. The patrol units...
El Paso Water, TxDOT prepare for next round of heavy rain across El Paso region
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water and the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso have been preparing for the next round of rain and storms to hit the region. One of the things that El Paso Water is doing is shutting down all of its construction sites, which includes work on Yandell Drive where the road caved in after a water main break.
El Paso Water crews clear street inlets to avoid floods ahead of heavy rainfall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water crews have been preparing for the heavy rainfall that is expected to hit the Borderland starting Friday night. As some areas in El Paso are expecting to receive up to 2 inches of rainfall, EPW crews went out to clear inlets in the Segundo Barrio area.
