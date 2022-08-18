Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks
ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
WXIA 11 Alive
$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out
ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in Midtown rainbow crosswalk vandalism
Atlanta police arrested a man who investigators believe vandalized Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The man was caught on camera painting a swastika and other offensive graffiti on the crosswalk twice this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man may face charges in Clayton County after his gun accidentally fired inside a Walmart, injuring himself and three other people. The Lovejoy Police Department said four people were shot at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Hampton. Two people were hospitalized and two were treated for injuries at the scene.
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. “In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound,” Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents want safety changes to dangerous stretch of Midtown roadway
ATLANTA - Residents say they want to see major changes to a busy stretch of roadway in Midtown after they say accidents are constant. Many say Monroe Drive near Piedmont Park has become a racetrack for careless drivers and is the cause of accidents weekly. Twisted metal, flashing lights and...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta woman helping families impacted by gun violence in fiancé's memory
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta woman is turning her grief into a mission to help families of gun violence victims. Aaliyah Strong's fiancé was murdered when working as a security guard in February at Encore Hookah Bar and Lounge on Luckie Street. She is launching a new organization that...
CBS 46
Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
fox5atlanta.com
Reward offered for tips leading to serial burglars in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the pair of burglars wanted in a series of business break-ins. Atlanta police released images of the men from two burglaries within five miles of each other during the early morning hours of August 9.
Multiple units damaged after fire at Smyrna apartment complex, fire officials say
SMYRNA, Ga. — Five units have been damaged after an apartment fire on Old Concord Road in Smyrna, according to the Cobb County Fire Department. They add that around midnight, firefighters found smoke and fire in the attic of one of the buildings at the Arbors at Smyrna. Right...
CBS 46
Surprise Squad honors police officer who kept young girl company
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS 46′s Surprise Squad is celebrating Woodstock Police Officer LeDarrion Poole, who kept a young girl company after she was in a car accident. The day left an impact on the young girl, who now wants to become a police officer.
fox5atlanta.com
No injuries in Cobb County attic fire, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna. The fire was in the Arbors at Smyrna at 2001 Old Concord Road. A fire engine responded, officials said and saw evidence of an attic fire. No one was injured or hospitalized, officials...
UPDATE: Woman who vanished from Buckhead townhome found dead
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a 26-year-old woman who vanished Tuesday afternoon from her Buckhead townhome has been found dead. Channel 2′s Justin Carter learned that police found Sheats inside her vehicle on Springer Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
CBS 46
Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to the thousands stolen and damaged, a string of recent celebrity home invasions has one common denominator which has Sandy Springs Police issuing a warning. The victims were superstar celebrities, the latest one is Mariah Carey, Sandy Springs Police Department confirms. But officers...
Comments / 2