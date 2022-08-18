ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
KFOX 14

Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured in rollover crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with the El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles in east El Paso Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Zaragoza causing all lanes and the exit ramp to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
KFOX 14

How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
KFOX 14

Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
KFOX 14

Lightning prompts Las Cruces Public Schools to 'shelter-in-place'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools announced Tuesday many of its campuses are under "shelter-in-place" due to lightning. The safety precaution was lifted around 1:20 p.m. MVLA. Vista Middle. Camino. Sunrise. Central Elementary. Conlee. Alameda. Lynn. Tombaugh. Jornada. Desert Hills. Mesilla Park Elementary. Monte Vista. Hermosa...
KFOX 14

El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
KFOX 14

Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
KFOX 14

Man accused of lying about injury to El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was charged with making a false report to El Paso police. Jesus Angel Avila, 30, told police at the hospital on July 31 he was struck by a Jeep that had fled the scene, police stated. Avila said he was...
