Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Fire crews respond to fire at central El Paso warehouse
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in central El Paso Wednesday, a spokesperson for the department said. The fire broke out at a warehouse located at 1830 E Mills Avenue. The fire is under control, the spokesperson said.
Sunland Park City Manager Michael Martinez resigns
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city manager for Sunland Park resigned. Mayor Javier Perea and City Manager Michael Martinez signed a resignation, severance and release agreement on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Martinez will be paid $100,000, minus all deductions and withholdings by the city. Severance payment schedule:. Martinez...
1 person seriously injured in rollover crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with the El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles in east El Paso Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Zaragoza causing all lanes and the exit ramp to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Crash involving semitruck on I-10 east and Missouri in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported on I-10 east at Missouri in downtown El Paso Monday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
Area near Mesa Street and Brentwood experiences flooding after storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The area near Mesa Street and Brentwood has been prone to flooding for years. In February, TxDOT and El Paso Water called off plans for a drainage project to alleviate the flooding in the area. El Paso Water blamed TxDOT saying the money and...
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
About 100 graves have sunk at Fort Bliss National Cemetery due to rainstorm
FORT BLISS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with Fort Bliss said about 100 graves have sunken into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. The graves sunken due to the rain storms from the past few days. Last year, several graves were damaged due to the heavy rain from last...
Circle K to reimburse El Paso customers who pumped contaminated fuel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An investigation is underway after customers claimed a Circle K gas station in northeast El Paso caused problems to their vehicles when they used the gas pump last weekend. A spokesperson for Circle K said Wednesday they would reimburse all customers who pumped fuel...
Canutillo ISD parents divided about possible relocation of Alderete Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical...
Lightning prompts Las Cruces Public Schools to 'shelter-in-place'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces Public Schools announced Tuesday many of its campuses are under "shelter-in-place" due to lightning. The safety precaution was lifted around 1:20 p.m. MVLA. Vista Middle. Camino. Sunrise. Central Elementary. Conlee. Alameda. Lynn. Tombaugh. Jornada. Desert Hills. Mesilla Park Elementary. Monte Vista. Hermosa...
DPS troopers apprehend 7 migrants, arrest 2 people during traffic stop in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seven migrants were apprehended and two people were arrested after a traffic stop in west El Paso Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety working the Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a red Chrysler van for a traffic violation on Mesa Street and Remcon Circle.
El Paso Water awarded $20 million for advanced water purification
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Water’s Advanced Water Purification Facility was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water reuse projects. El Paso Water was the only Texas water utility to be among the selected recipients of a combined $309.8...
Road closures happening August 21st through August 27th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Avenue northbound left lane closure from Pan American exit ramp to Pan American entrance ramp. Crews will be working on new utilities. Sunday, Aug 21 through Thursday, Aug 25. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to...
Canutillo ISD Police arrest person following 'report of a potential threat of violence'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District Police arrested an individual on Wednesday after a "report of a potential threat of violence" to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus prompted the lockdown of some schools, according to CISD. Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police identified the...
Lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting no longer leading the case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting is no longer leading the case. Below is a statement from the El Paso County District Attorney's Office:. Following recent events, a change was necessary. We wish Mr. Briggs the best. It's unknown who will...
Person rescued from El Paso canal; 5-year-old girl dies after trying to cross river
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Border Patrol agents rescued a person from a canal in south-central El Paso Monday afternoon. Mexican officials said a 5-year-old girl died after she and her mother were crossing the Rio Grande when the girl let go and was swept away by the current, according to a report from KINT.
El Pasoans for Progressive Reform group wants to get rid of El Paso city manager position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An effort to get rid of the El Paso city manager position is underway. KFOX14 learned a letter of intent requesting for the city of El Paso to eliminate the city manager position was submitted to the city clerk. The letter was sent on...
Grant awarded to Doña Ana County to improve projects along Santa Teresa port of entry
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grant was awarded to Doña Ana County to invest in efforts to improve projects along the Santa Teresa port of entry and the businesses surrounding it. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $1.1 million to implement and operate an integrated...
Man accused of lying about injury to El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was charged with making a false report to El Paso police. Jesus Angel Avila, 30, told police at the hospital on July 31 he was struck by a Jeep that had fled the scene, police stated. Avila said he was...
