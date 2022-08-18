Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
Shots fired outside popular bar in Fresno's Tower District
A man is in custody after a shooting outside Strummer's in central Fresno around 1 am on Sunday.
KMPH.com
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
KMPH.com
Man in serious condition after rollover crash in Hanford, authorities say
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital
FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
KMPH.com
"Without it, I'm basic bedridden,"says Fresno woman whose motorized wheelchair was taken
A Fresno woman is now asking for your help to find her motorized wheelchair. It was taken from outside of her home on Tuesday. Jovonna Martinez recently broke her hip and relies on caretakers. She's now left without a wheelchair and can't afford to buy a used or new one.
KMPH.com
Abandoned church building burned to the ground following fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An abandoned church building is a total loss after a fire broke out in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the commercial fire near W. North and S. Walnut Avenues Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and...
KMJ
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CHP: Motorcyclist slams into shipping container in Friant
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed into a shipping container Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported just after 11:00 a.m. at Friant Road and Belcher Street in Friant. Investigators say a man was riding a motorcycle with a group of bikers when he went […]
Roads in Clovis blocked off after shooting at apartment complex
Clovis police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired on Gettysburg Avenue near Clovis Avenue just after 3 am.
Man dies after shot multiple times at Tulare gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times. When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers […]
KMPH.com
3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that left one woman dead.
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed in Tulare, Police say
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare according to police. Tulare Police officers were sent out to the Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of East Bardsley Avenue around 2:00 am for reports of a man that was shot. Officers...
legalexaminer.com
Runaway Truck Smashes Into Fresno Bank to Injure Six People
A pickup truck crashed through the wall of a bank in north Fresno leaving six people hurt. Fresno Police responded to the accident Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Nees Avenue. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. and left a Chase Bank...
2 furry new recruits now working at Hanford Police
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department added two new furry recruits to their ranks on Friday. Hanford Police officers are welcoming two facility dogs to their department: BeBe, a three-month-old Labradoodle and Penny, a five-month-old Goldendoodle. They are to help department employees cope with challenging and emotional situations, including the aftermath of a […]
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
KMPH.com
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles Thursday afternoon in Fresno. CHP Fresno was responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Church Avenue between West and Hughes Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. When Officers and EMS arrived, they found a...
Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after deadly train crash
'It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!': One person has died after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening, sparking flames and explosions and causing many roads to be shut down.
Comments / 1