Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
KMPH.com

Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
KMPH.com

Man in serious condition after rollover crash in Hanford, authorities say

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Hanford, according to authorities. The Hanford Fire Department was called out to Grangeville Boulevard, about a quarter mile east of 9 1/4 Avenue, for a car accident. When firefighters arrived, they found a man pinned...
KMPH.com

Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital

FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
KMJ

Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Motorcyclist slams into shipping container in Friant

FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed into a shipping container Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported just after 11:00 a.m. at Friant Road and Belcher Street in Friant. Investigators say a man was riding a motorcycle with a group of bikers when he went […]
KMPH.com

3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed in Tulare, Police say

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare according to police. Tulare Police officers were sent out to the Chevron gas station on the 1300 block of East Bardsley Avenue around 2:00 am for reports of a man that was shot. Officers...
legalexaminer.com

Runaway Truck Smashes Into Fresno Bank to Injure Six People

A pickup truck crashed through the wall of a bank in north Fresno leaving six people hurt. Fresno Police responded to the accident Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, near the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Nees Avenue. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. and left a Chase Bank...
YourCentralValley.com

2 furry new recruits now working at Hanford Police

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department added two new furry recruits to their ranks on Friday. Hanford Police officers are welcoming two facility dogs to their department: BeBe, a three-month-old Labradoodle and Penny, a five-month-old Goldendoodle. They are to help department employees cope with challenging and emotional situations, including the aftermath of a […]
kingsriverlife.com

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Ozzy

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Looking for a best friend? Then look no further because Ozzy is ready to be just that and more. This handsome, nine-month-old, fifty-seven pounds of pure joy was once walking the streets alone,...
KMPH.com

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles Thursday afternoon in Fresno. CHP Fresno was responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Church Avenue between West and Hughes Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. When Officers and EMS arrived, they found a...
