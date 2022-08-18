Read full article on original website
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th - Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of a central Oregon coast hotspot that's paradoxically out-of-the-way, Lincoln City's Canyon Drive Park is a lovely irregularity when it comes to beaches in this seven-mile stretch of strands. It would seem that it's not super well known, and yet it can be bustling with folks.
Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain
EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Brad’s Blog: Geographic features with offensive names being renamed
In the very little spare time that I have, one of my hobbies is to work on a family history book that I hope to publish someday for my descendants. My three sons are the 13th generation of the Fuqua family in America — our original immigrant came to Virginia from Wales in the 1680s.
1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
Classic Ford Roadster hits minivan near Stayton, 1 dead
One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday when the driver of a classic car broadsided a minivan that did not yield the right-of-way, Oregon State Police said.
McMinnville man dies in motorcycle crash, sheriff’s office says
A motorcyclist died in a crash south of Gaston, Saturday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said.
Worker reportedly suffers serious injuries in logging accident
A male logger in his 50s suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning west of Philomath after he was struck in the head by a falling limb in an area 2-1/2 miles off Woods Creek Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Philomath Fire & Rescue...
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon
ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
Port of Alsea ends Shrimp Daddy’s lease at port-owned building, but gives owner six additional months to move
WALDPORT – The Port of Alsea board voted Wednesday to end the lease of a small shop it rents to a commercial sand shrimp processor, saying it needed the space for its own operations. But the board gave Shrimp Daddy’s owner Mike Gatens of Waldport until March 31 to...
Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
Amazing Grange Day set for Aug. 27 in Philomath
Marys River Grange No. 685’s annual fundraiser in the form of a rummage sale and other activities will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The event is known as Amazing Grange Day and it will be staged at Marys River Grange Hall in Philomath. Sonny Hays-Eberts, Marys...
Salem Parkway back open after fiery multi-vehicle crash
A crash involving multiple vehicles -- including one reportedly on fire -- has a high-traffic area of the Salem Parkway blocked off.
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer Fire. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that caught...
