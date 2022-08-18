ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blodgett, OR

Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush

After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
MARION COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Worker reportedly suffers serious injuries in logging accident

A male logger in his 50s suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning west of Philomath after he was struck in the head by a falling limb in an area 2-1/2 miles off Woods Creek Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said Philomath Fire & Rescue...
PHILOMATH, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon

ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
ELGIN, OR
kezi.com

E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
SWEET HOME, OR
kptv.com

Salem Parkway closed in all directions due to multi-vehicle crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted just after 12:30 p.m. about a crash on Salem Parkway at Cherry Avenue Northeast. Police did not say how many vehicles were involved, but reported one vehicle was on fire.
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

Amazing Grange Day set for Aug. 27 in Philomath

Marys River Grange No. 685’s annual fundraiser in the form of a rummage sale and other activities will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The event is known as Amazing Grange Day and it will be staged at Marys River Grange Hall in Philomath. Sonny Hays-Eberts, Marys...
PHILOMATH, OR

