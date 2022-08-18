Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
dillonheraldonline.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide On Southwind Court
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Southwind Court, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. No further details have been released.
THE CONFESSION: ‘That’s not how we supposed to do things’ Sheriff admits mistakes in recordings with victim’s mother
Peavy said she recorded conversations because she doesn’t trust the sheriff, “He's lied the whole time,” Peavy said in an interview with Queen City News Chief Investigator Jody Barr in July.
WMBF
Florence man caught in missing Timmonsville man’s car, arrested for his murder, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is in custody, charged with the murder of a Timmonsville man whose body was discovered inside of a home on Tuesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Malcolm James Jenkins, 30, was caught in the vehicle belonging to Jasper McKithen. McKithen...
wpde.com
Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
wpde.com
Williamsburg County football coach charged with DUI in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — 36-year-old Byron L. Abram was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night and charged with DUI following a wreck, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said Abram struck a utility pole. No other car was involved in the crash. Abram's...
wpde.com
Man accused of using hammer to beat Florence County man to death
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Malcom James Jenkins, 30, of Florence, is charged with murder in the death of a man this week at a home on Timmons Road in the Greater Timmonsville community, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jasper McKithen,62, was...
18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old Lumberton man who may be cognitively impaired. Cody McGirt, 18, was last seen in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert at about 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. His photo was not immediately available […]
wpde.com
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
WMBF
2 men caught, jailed for sneaking contraband into Marlboro County prison using drone
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee area men face multiple charges after being caught sneaking contraband into Evans Correctional Institution with a drone. On Monday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting. Officers at Evans...
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
wpde.com
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
WMBF
A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescue crew had an unexpected visitor while responding on Saturday to a crash along I-95 in Florence County. Windy Hill Fire Rescue was working the wreck when they found a puppy. It turns out, that a Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew had responded...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
WMBF
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
manninglive.com
Man locks himself in Manning gas station to evade police
A police officer entered the Murphy's gas station in front of the Manning Walmart when he recognized a man who had warrants out for his arrest. The police officer approached the man, who then escaped to the outside of the gas station and locked himself in one of the bathrooms, which have doors on the exterior of the building. The police officer called for backup and they tried to talk the man into exiting the bathroom on his own. However, the man remained barricaded in the bathroom so the police called the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team. When the team arrived, the police continued to try coaxing the man out of the bathroom peacefully. When the man still would not exit the bathroom, the police obtained a key to the door and diffused a gas in an attempt to lure the man out. This did not work either, so they entered the bathroom, where they found the man hiding in the ceiling tiles. Once he was pulled from the ceiling, the man went willfully with the officers who placed him under arrest. They did find a gun in the ceiling tiles, but it turned out to be a BB gun.
