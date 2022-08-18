ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

wpde.com

Darlington Co. woman charged in connection with deadly overdose of man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — 29-year-old Haley Mooneyham is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a man due to a drug overdose, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Deputies arrested Mooneyham Friday following a four month investigation. Hudson said the 26-year-old man passed away...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
Timmonsville, SC
Timmonsville, SC
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Florence County, SC
wpde.com

Autopsy results in on 2 killed in back-to-back Florence County murders

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Autopsy results are in on the bodies of two men killed Tuesday night just outside of Timmonsville. The murders happened within just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the Greater Timmonsville area, but the homicides aren't linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

18-year-old man reported missing in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old Lumberton man who may be cognitively impaired. Cody McGirt, 18, was last seen in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert at about 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. His photo was not immediately available […]
LUMBERTON, NC
NewsBreak
WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Victim Identified In Killing

Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
CHADBOURN, NC
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Man locks himself in Manning gas station to evade police

A police officer entered the Murphy's gas station in front of the Manning Walmart when he recognized a man who had warrants out for his arrest. The police officer approached the man, who then escaped to the outside of the gas station and locked himself in one of the bathrooms, which have doors on the exterior of the building. The police officer called for backup and they tried to talk the man into exiting the bathroom on his own. However, the man remained barricaded in the bathroom so the police called the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team. When the team arrived, the police continued to try coaxing the man out of the bathroom peacefully. When the man still would not exit the bathroom, the police obtained a key to the door and diffused a gas in an attempt to lure the man out. This did not work either, so they entered the bathroom, where they found the man hiding in the ceiling tiles. Once he was pulled from the ceiling, the man went willfully with the officers who placed him under arrest. They did find a gun in the ceiling tiles, but it turned out to be a BB gun.
MANNING, SC

