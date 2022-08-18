Read full article on original website
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
2 dead in Anchorage car crash Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people died following a series of car crashes on Cordova Street on Sunday. At 01:49 a.m. medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a crash near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Cordova Street. A Toyota Tacoma was involved in a...
Anchorage’s new schools superintendent confronts bus driver shortage and low enrollment as the academic year begins
School is back in session across the state, and it was the first day of school Thursday for Alaska’s largest school district, in Anchorage. And, this year, Anchorage has a new superintendent. Jharrett Bryantt begins his tenure with a shortage of bus drivers causing reduced bus service — a...
Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County
Alaska Troopers receive funding to purchase body worn cameras
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
‘Hang in there,’ says superintendent, as four more bus drivers coming to work next week for Anchorage schools
A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
Koot's celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Birdhouse
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
Heavy rain creates muddy conditions for homeless residents at Anchorage’s Centennial Campground
Esteban Diaz spent Friday morning tying a large tarp above his tent and a picnic table at his camp space at the Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. “That keeps my items from getting wet,” Diaz said. “I keep two tarps because even if you just have a rainfly, you’ll still get wet.”
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
KTUU’s Mike Ross expresses frustration about lack of transparency from Anchorage superintendent over school bus schedules
KTUU’s Mike Ross took to social media on Thursday to vent about the frustration reporters had trying to find out how many school buses would be running and when they’d run. Reporters were told they would have to file an official public records request to get that information, which reporters determined was newsworthy for the families of 42,000 schoolchildren going back to school on Thursday. Public information requests sometimes take days to be filled, and are often ignored by government officials.
Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show
I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
