Man wanted, accused of setting home on fire in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man is wanted for arson after police say he set his home on fire in Merced. Officials are looking for 29-year-old Andrew Ballard after the fire department was called to put out the flames near the 400 block of West North Bear Creek Drive Thursday morning.
Shooting investigation leads to drug bust in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were arrested on multiple charges following an investigation into a shooting that happened at a gas station in Turlock. Police were called to the gas station at W. Main St. and N Tully Rd. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Officers located 39-year-old Aaron Martinez...
3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
"Without it, I'm basic bedridden,"says Fresno woman whose motorized wheelchair was taken
A Fresno woman is now asking for your help to find her motorized wheelchair. It was taken from outside of her home on Tuesday. Jovonna Martinez recently broke her hip and relies on caretakers. She's now left without a wheelchair and can't afford to buy a used or new one.
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles Thursday afternoon in Fresno. CHP Fresno was responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Church Avenue between West and Hughes Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. When Officers and EMS arrived, they found a...
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
Two women wanted for retail theft in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl's store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start putting...
Abandoned church building burned to the ground following fire in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An abandoned church building is a total loss after a fire broke out in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the commercial fire near W. North and S. Walnut Avenues Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and...
Mountain Lion spotted at Atwater High School shuts down football tournament
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Atwater Police Department has announced that the situation is all clear for the residents around Atwater High School. A wandering mountain lion was spotted on the campus of Atwater High School in Merced County, prompting an emergency warning to residents to steer clear from the area.
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
Helping One Woman
Clovis, Calif. — HOW is a non-profit organization founded by Charlotte Bavaro and Brenda Critzer in 2008 and has grown from a single chapter in Fresno, CA to numerous chapters around the United States. Both Fresno and Clovis chapters have important fundraisers coming up. HOW has one major fundraiser...
Festive Friday, 8/19/22 - Scott Patrick
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Local singer/songwriter Scott Patrick performed on Great Day for Festive Friday on August 19, 2022.
Students file lawsuit after Clovis Community College president bans conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif. — Three students; Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, from the Clovis campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom are suing Clovis Community College officials for violating their freedom of speech rights. “Knowing that our group was singled out solely because we were conservative and the...
