Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Man wanted, accused of setting home on fire in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man is wanted for arson after police say he set his home on fire in Merced. Officials are looking for 29-year-old Andrew Ballard after the fire department was called to put out the flames near the 400 block of West North Bear Creek Drive Thursday morning.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Shooting investigation leads to drug bust in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were arrested on multiple charges following an investigation into a shooting that happened at a gas station in Turlock. Police were called to the gas station at W. Main St. and N Tully Rd. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Officers located 39-year-old Aaron Martinez...
TURLOCK, CA
KMPH.com

3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles Thursday afternoon in Fresno. CHP Fresno was responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Church Avenue between West and Hughes Avenue at around 3:15 p.m. When Officers and EMS arrived, they found a...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two women wanted for retail theft in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl's store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start putting...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Mountain Lion spotted at Atwater High School shuts down football tournament

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Atwater Police Department has announced that the situation is all clear for the residents around Atwater High School. A wandering mountain lion was spotted on the campus of Atwater High School in Merced County, prompting an emergency warning to residents to steer clear from the area.
ATWATER, CA
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Helping One Woman

Clovis, Calif. — HOW is a non-profit organization founded by Charlotte Bavaro and Brenda Critzer in 2008 and has grown from a single chapter in Fresno, CA to numerous chapters around the United States. Both Fresno and Clovis chapters have important fundraisers coming up. HOW has one major fundraiser...
CLOVIS, CA
Public Safety

