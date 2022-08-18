Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
People
Kylie Jenner and 'Best Friend' Stormi Lip Sync to Travis Scott's 'Mamacita' in Sweet TikTok
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are always showing love to Travis Scott. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a video to TikTok of her and Stormi lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita." Mom and daughter are in the car and smile as they sing "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses of Daughter Malti in a Sweet Tribute: 'Love Like No Other'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is blossoming with motherly love. On Sunday, the Baywatch star shared glimpses of her baby daughter Malti via Instagram while penning a sweet note in the caption. "Love like no other ❤️," Chopra Jonas, 40, wrote alongside pictures of the mother-daughter duo. One snap shows...
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Updates: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially married! ‘It ended with a kiss’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Kris Jenner Slips on Studded Pumps at 818 Tequila Party for Daughter Kendall Jenner
Leave it to Kris Jenner to step out in style. On Thursday, the media mogul arrived at an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., to support her daughter Kendall Jenner, who owns the top-self spirit. The party turned into a star-studded family affair as Kris’ partner Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Justin and Hailey Bieber were also in attendance. Kris took a delicate approach to her signature monochromatic style of dressing for the celebration. “The Kardashians” star showcased her business-chic sartorial sense in a baby pink ankle-length blazer. The standout outerwear was...
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock's Big Brother Ready To Throw 'All His Freedom Away' Over Blueface Relationship
The ongoing saga between Blueface and girlfriend Chrisean Rock has caught the attention of one of her older brothers. On Saturday (August 20), Rock’s sibling headed to his Instagram Stories where he admitted he’s willing to go back to jail to keep his sister safe. The post comes...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s blended family: Meet their 5 kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had two engagements and are preparing for their second wedding — and now they each have a few new kids to call their own, too. Prior to secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck were married to other people with whom they started families. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Meanwhile, the “Argo” actor, director and producer was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in 2005,...
Guests arrive for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Saturday night wedding
The celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage was in full swing Saturday night at Affleck’s Georgia plantation-style estate, about a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Aerial photos of the property show guests donning all white outfits gathering on a long white walkway to the actor’s house as sightseeing trolleys from nearby Savannah were seen behind the home in a circular driveway. Earlier in the day, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the massive abode that was later filled with family and famous friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. A...
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Have Lunch After His Night Out With Mystery Woman: Photos
Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, but he was photographed out and about for the second time in two days on Aug. 17. The reality star grabbed lunch with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, 42, in Beverly Hills. In photos, which you can see here, Scott can be seen wearing a swishy tracksuit as he held the door open for Kimberly at the restaurant. Meanwhile, Kimberly looked effortlessly stylish in her casual black dress, sneakers and sunglasses while chatting up Scott.
Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos
Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
