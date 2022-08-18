ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
realitytitbit.com

Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago

After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Slips on Studded Pumps at 818 Tequila Party for Daughter Kendall Jenner

Leave it to Kris Jenner to step out in style. On Thursday, the media mogul arrived at an 818 Tequila event at Soho House in Malibu, Calif., to support her daughter Kendall Jenner, who owns the top-self spirit. The party turned into a star-studded family affair as Kris’ partner Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Justin and Hailey Bieber were also in attendance. Kris took a delicate approach to her signature monochromatic style of dressing for the celebration. “The Kardashians” star showcased her business-chic sartorial sense in a baby pink ankle-length blazer. The standout outerwear was...
MALIBU, CA
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Royalties#Diamond Ring#Mouse House#Monsterverse#Hopi
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s blended family: Meet their 5 kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had two engagements and are preparing for their second wedding — and now they each have a few new kids to call their own, too. Prior to secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck were married to other people with whom they started families. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Meanwhile, the “Argo” actor, director and producer was married to Jennifer Garner from  2005 to 2018. They welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in 2005,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Guests arrive for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s Saturday night wedding

The celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage was in full swing Saturday night at Affleck’s Georgia plantation-style estate, about a month after the couple officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Aerial photos of the property show guests donning all white outfits gathering on a long white walkway to the actor’s house as sightseeing trolleys from nearby Savannah were seen behind the home in a circular driveway. Earlier in the day, Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing a kiss on the steps of the massive abode that was later filled with family and famous friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith. A...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Have Lunch After His Night Out With Mystery Woman: Photos

Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, but he was photographed out and about for the second time in two days on Aug. 17. The reality star grabbed lunch with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, 42, in Beverly Hills. In photos, which you can see here, Scott can be seen wearing a swishy tracksuit as he held the door open for Kimberly at the restaurant. Meanwhile, Kimberly looked effortlessly stylish in her casual black dress, sneakers and sunglasses while chatting up Scott.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
People

Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy