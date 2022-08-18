PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they found a loaded ghost gun while taking a 19-year old man into custody on Thursday. As reported on Heart of Illinois ABC on June 23, it’s been a goal of local police to take homemade ghost guns off the street because they don’t have serial numbers and are much harder to trace when they’re used in crimes. Ghost guns were banned in Illinois under legislation signed in May by Gov. JB Pritzker. The law takes effect this fall.

