Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Chinese Christian Church hit by burglary, vandalism
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and vandalism after people entered the Peoria Chinese Christian Church and sprayed fire extinguishers and stole TVs. Sheriff Chris Watkins says surveillance footage from August 16 at around 3 a.m. shows the suspects were most...
Central Illinois Proud
Pitbull dead after biting Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dog is dead after biting a Peoria police officer Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were helping retrieve property near Aiken Avenue and Warren Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. While trying to make contact with the resident, officers could hear a dog acting aggressively inside the residence.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police seize ‘ghost gun’ as local man faces weapons charges
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they found a loaded ghost gun while taking a 19-year old man into custody on Thursday. As reported on Heart of Illinois ABC on June 23, it’s been a goal of local police to take homemade ghost guns off the street because they don’t have serial numbers and are much harder to trace when they’re used in crimes. Ghost guns were banned in Illinois under legislation signed in May by Gov. JB Pritzker. The law takes effect this fall.
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after ‘ghost gun’ found
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is behind bars after a so-called “ghost gun” was allegedly found in his possession. Peoria Police say investigators Thursday night saw Brian Keller, 19, leave a North Braves Court residence in a car and pulled it over. Keller — who was...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrest man on multiple gun-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers arrested a man on multiple gun-related charges Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop near Lincoln and Sumner Avenues at approximately 12:20 a.m. for an Illinois vehicle code violation. While talking to the driver, 27-year-old Tyrin...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after truck crashes into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police chase led to a truck crashing into the Peoria Civic Center early Saturday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were flagged down near Main Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 4:05 a.m. and were told about a man sitting in a truck and flashing a gun.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire causes thousands in damage to Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the area of S. Easton Avenue and W. Humboldt Street suffered thousands of dollars in damages due to an early morning fire. Just before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to the home and found heavy black smoke from the front door and second-story window.
25newsnow.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries reported in Bloomington House fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire near Indiana Street and Erickson Avenue Saturday. According to a Bloomington fire press release, fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of the house at approximately 12:11 p.m. Medic 4 arrived on the...
Central Illinois Proud
Ghost gun found during arrest of wanted Peoria teen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest of a 19-year-old in Peoria Thursday resulted in the discovery of a ghost gun by the Peoria Police Department. The Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division was conducting surveillance shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of 19-year-old Brian C. Keller, at the 100 block of N. Braves Court. Keller had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm/battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a handgun under 21.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
