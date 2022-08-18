Read full article on original website
Watching Hawaii's team win in the Little League World Series? It's all about ohana
HONOLULU (KITV)- People are heading to restaurants and bars to watch the Hawaii team play in the Little League World Series. It’s clear this is more about seeing the fighting spirit of Hawaii, than anything else. Our boys move on and so does the spirit of ohana that goes with them, even if it's not your kid who is on the team.
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
A Huki-lau was held in Laie for an upcoming documentary
LAIE, HAWAII (KITV4) - "Shaka, A Story of Aloha" is based on a master fisherman also known as the creator of the “shaka” gesture. Man Hamana Kalili, who lost his middle three fingers in an accident, greeted people with just his thumb and pinky. Officials said although many...
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy, box jelly fish possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Top 10 places tourists visited on Oahu this summer
Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events. Sacred...
Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
Couple cleans up the neighborhood -- one piece of trash at a time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the past 12 years, Dave and Judy Anderson start their days at their favorite beach park -- not just to get some sun, but to do their part to beautify their piece of paradise. After both retiring as commanders in the U.S. Navy, the Andersons moved...
Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
How to celebrate soft serve ice cream day in Honolulu
Aug. 19 is observed as national soft ice cream day! Here's how to celebrate on Oahu.
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
U.S. Army responds to 40-acre fire at Makua Military Reservation
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Army firefighters have responded to a wildfire burning on the Makua Military Reservation. The fire began on August 19, 2022 around 12:30 p.m. around the south ridge of the reservation.
