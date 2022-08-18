ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Watching Hawaii's team win in the Little League World Series? It's all about ohana

HONOLULU (KITV)- People are heading to restaurants and bars to watch the Hawaii team play in the Little League World Series. It’s clear this is more about seeing the fighting spirit of Hawaii, than anything else. Our boys move on and so does the spirit of ohana that goes with them, even if it's not your kid who is on the team.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
HONOLULU, HI
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#West Region
KITV.com

A Huki-lau was held in Laie for an upcoming documentary

LAIE, HAWAII (KITV4) - "Shaka, A Story of Aloha" is based on a master fisherman also known as the creator of the “shaka” gesture. Man Hamana Kalili, who lost his middle three fingers in an accident, greeted people with just his thumb and pinky. Officials said although many...
LAIE, HI
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Sunny and breezy, box jelly fish possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny and breezy with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Lows 69 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events. Sacred...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani, will soon have a new home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Koalani, the Hawaiian monk seal pup born last month in Waikiki, will soon get a new home. NOAA Fisheries on Thursday said it plans to relocate the pup from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed, remote location on Oʻahu after he's weaned.
HONOLULU, HI

