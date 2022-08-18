Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Fire in Downtown LA Sends Smoke, Odor Over Large Parts of City
An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1655 E. 14th St. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Sunland-Tujunga House Fire In 33 Minutes
Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Sunland-Tujunga in 33 minutes Friday. The blaze inside a single family home at 10052 Chapin Way, near McGroarty Street, was reported at 2:57 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the scene, Stewart said.
mynewsla.com
Venice-Area Outage Leaves Hundreds Without Power
Approximately 500 Department of Water and Power customers in the Venice/Marina del Rey area were without electricity Sunday from an outage that originally affected at least 9,000 customers. The outage occurred at 10:06 a.m., the utility reported. By 10:23 a.m., power was restored to all but about 500 customers, according...
mynewsla.com
Car Plows Through Front Door of Woodland Hills Market
A sedan plowed through the front door of a market in Woodland Hills Sunday. The crash took place at 21400 Ventura Blvd. around 12:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. No injuries or fire were reported, and the building did not sustain serious structural damage, Humphrey...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Burned-Out Vehicle on Arroyo Seco Parkway
A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
OCFA Firefighters Knock Down House Fire In Santa Ana
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters quickly knocked down a house fire in Santa Ana Friday evening. The blaze in the 1800 block of South Fairview Avenue was reported around 7:15 p.m., according to the OCFA. Firefighters needed just 11 minutes to knock down the flames and took another 17 minutes...
mynewsla.com
Diesel Spill Prompts Hazmat Cleanup, Partial Closure of Menifee Street
A breached fuel tank on a big rig caused a sizable diesel spill on a Menifee street Friday, prompting a hazardous materials cleanup and partial road closure. The spill was reported at 4:45 p.m. in the 27900 block of Menifee Road, near Shadel Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Firefighters Knock Down Mobile Home Fire InDesert Hot Springs
Riverside County firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs Friday evening. The blaze in the 19500 block of Beacon Way was reported at 9:37 p.m., according to the department. The fire was contained at 10:26 p.m., the department reported. No injuries were reported. Firefighters will remain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
67-Day Streak Of Dropping LA County Gas Prices Ends
The 67-day streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County since it rose to a record ended day when it was unchanged, remaining at $5.338. The average price dropped $1.124 since rising to a record high $6.462 on June 14,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Yorba Linda
A woman in a vehicle was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Yorba Linda Sunday, authorities said. “Speed is going to be the heavy factor in the crash,” according to a watch commander at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The crash occurred at about 12:40 a.m. in the...
mynewsla.com
Elderly Driver Plows SUV Into Huntington Beach Home
A motorist described as elderly by police escaped with minor injuries after plowing an SUV into a two-story Huntington Beach home, authorities said Saturday. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash. Paramedics rushed the driver to a hospital with minor injuries, according to a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Pickup Truck in Moreno Valley
A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Moreno Valley, sheriff’s officials said Saturday. The crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. Friday on Alessandro Boulevard near Elsworth Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart southbound across the street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Woman Injured in San Clemente Rollover Crash
A 63-year-old motorist died Saturday and a passenger in her 20s was injured in a rollover crash that resulted in the vehicle hitting a tree in San Clemente. The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Camino De Los Mares just north of the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton.
mynewsla.com
5 DWP Workers Injured in Hollywood Hills Transformer Vault Explosion
Five Los Angeles Department of Water and Power workers were injured Thursday when an underground transformer vault exploded near the Hollywood Hills. The explosion occurred about 2 p.m. in the area of Barham Boulevard and Forest Lawn Drive, near the Universal Studios backlot, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported.
mynewsla.com
4-Car Crash in South Los Angeles Leaves 2 People Dead, 1 injured
A four-car traffic collision Friday in South Los Angeles left two people dead and one injured. The crash was reported at 4:14 a.m. at 261 W. Manchester Ave. between South Broadway and South Main Street, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Firefighters responded to the location and found...
mynewsla.com
Burned Body Found in South Los Angeles Area; Investigation Underway
A burned body was found Friday in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered on a sidewalk where firefighters were sent to the 300 block of West 88th Street about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Firefighters responded...
mynewsla.com
Man, 31, Found Dead in Perris
A 31-year-old man was found dead in a street in Perris, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responding to a call of an unconscious man in the 100 block of Perry Street at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday found Sergio Arredondo, a resident of Perris, dead at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in South L.A. Area; Motorist Arrested
Two people were killed Friday when a motorist who was allegedly fleeing from an attempted traffic stop sped into a South Los Angeles intersection and slammed into the vehicle they were in. Paramedics were sent to the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue about 4:15 a.m., according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Two Ducks Violently Attacked in Fountain Valley
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
Comments / 0