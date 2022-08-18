An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1655 E. 14th St. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO