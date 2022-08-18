Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver, SEPTA bus in Germantown, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 71-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened at Green Street and Walnut Lane around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the woman was struck by a car that fled the scene. While lying in the road, SEPTA officials say she was then struck by a Route 65 bus that was traveling northbound on Walnut Street.

There is no description of the hit-and-run vehicle at this time.