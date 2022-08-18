Clara I. (Gould) Gurwitz, 103, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Woonsocket, died Aug. 20, in The Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Milton Gurwitz, who passed in 1989 after spending 25 years traveling the world with Clara. Born in Odessa, Russia, she was the daughter of the late Gerson and Fanny (Slate) Goldovsky.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 10 HOURS AGO