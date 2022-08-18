ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Clara Gurwitz – Woonsocket

Clara I. (Gould) Gurwitz, 103, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Woonsocket, died Aug. 20, in The Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Milton Gurwitz, who passed in 1989 after spending 25 years traveling the world with Clara. Born in Odessa, Russia, she was the daughter of the late Gerson and Fanny (Slate) Goldovsky.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Doria 'Joseph' Dupre – Blackstone

Doria J. “Joseph” Dupre Jr., 84, of Blackstone, Mass., died Aug. 10, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Pauline (Laplante) Dupre. Born in Blackstone, he was the son of the late Doria Dupre Sr. and Irene (Lafleur) Dupre. Mr. Dupre was a union carpenter...
BLACKSTONE, MA

