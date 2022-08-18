ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to gun charges

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304TAC_0hLQAgGD00

A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to gun charges 00:20

Rapper A$AP Rocky pled not guilty to gun charges in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

The rapper is accused of pointing a gun at a former friend and firing twice during a dispute last year in Hollywood.

The DA's office charged A$AP Rocky, also known as Rakim Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm , with allegations of personally using a firearm.

He is out free on bond and is due back in court for his preliminary hearing in November.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Black Enterprise

Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’

A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly. Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
HipHopWired

Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae

Last June, LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae was gunned down in the Bronx while he was in town for a performance in New York City and now authorities say they’ve indicted four men for the deadly shooting. NBC New York is reporting that Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones have all been arrested […] The post Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Ap Rocky
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

9 alleged mob members indicted on federal charges in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Nine people linked to the mob were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to racketeering and operating an illegal gambling operation. One of those defendants is a Nassau County Police detective. As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports, seven of those nine alleged members or associates of the Genovese...
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial

R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Dozens taken into custody in FBI, LAPD sweep of violent South LA gang

Dozens of members of a South LA gang and their associates were rounded up at a Boyle Heights site Thursday by a multi-agency task force that served search and arrest warrants throughout Los Angeles overnight.A total of 28 people were arrested Thursday on federal racketeering, narcotics, and firearms charges from six grand jury indictments, according to the Department of Justice. According to the federal indictment naming 41 members and associates, the gang is linked to a Mexican Mafia prison gang and makes money through the sales of drugs and firearms.At least three of those indicted were already in custody, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy