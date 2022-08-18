LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Roadrunner" has made its way to Las Vegas!. The NLVPD Animal Protection Service found the road runner near Las Vegas Blvd. and Lake Mead in northern Las Vegas. He was found trapped in a bush surrounded by trash and did not appear to be injured. He was later transported to a veterinarian and will soon be released back into the wild.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO