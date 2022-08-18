ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Donny Osmond returns for solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas this month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas mainstay Donny Osmond will return to the stage later this month. Osmond has announced new dates for his solo residency, "Donny," at Harrah's Las Vegas, with shows lasting through November. The upcoming performance schedule as announced:. August 2022: 30 – 31 September...
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
Conquer Paralysis Now

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Conquer Paralysis Now, which is assisting individuals with spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions, is working to fund some cutting-edge research. Joining us now with more is executive director Brandi Kurka and board member and client Tiera Mcquater.
#Athletics#Unlv Rebels#Announcer#Unlv Rebels Pa#The Unlv Rebels
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
North Las Vegas police, animal control rescue roadrunner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Roadrunner" has made its way to Las Vegas!. The NLVPD Animal Protection Service found the road runner near Las Vegas Blvd. and Lake Mead in northern Las Vegas. He was found trapped in a bush surrounded by trash and did not appear to be injured. He was later transported to a veterinarian and will soon be released back into the wild.
Boulder City approves new rules to save water

Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
Nevada GOP Secretary of State candidate accused of breaking campaign finance law

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Republican candidate for Nevada Secretary of State is facing a formal complaint accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. The left-leaning political action committee End Citizens United filed a complaint against Jim Marchant, alleging he used his own PAC, Conservatives for Election Integrity, to exceed the legal limit for campaign contributions.
NEVADA STATE

