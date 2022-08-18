Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Metro response to UNLV boxing death called into question by Nevada Attorney General report
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new investigative report from the Nevada Attorney General’s office calls Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) response into question following the 2021 UNLV Kappa Sigma fraternity fight night that ended in the death of a student. The new report, which is scheduled...
news3lv.com
Donny Osmond returns for solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas this month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas mainstay Donny Osmond will return to the stage later this month. Osmond has announced new dates for his solo residency, "Donny," at Harrah's Las Vegas, with shows lasting through November. The upcoming performance schedule as announced:. August 2022: 30 – 31 September...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals win jackpot at Rampart Casino
A couple of lucky locals won big this weekend at Rampart Casino. On Friday, the player won $28,000 on Keno. On Sunday, another local won a $50,000 jackpot on video poker.
news3lv.com
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
news3lv.com
Conquer Paralysis Now
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Conquer Paralysis Now, which is assisting individuals with spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions, is working to fund some cutting-edge research. Joining us now with more is executive director Brandi Kurka and board member and client Tiera Mcquater.
news3lv.com
Gov. Sisolak tours Lake Mead, announces new water committee for conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak visited the Lake Mead area on Wednesday to better understand Southern Nevada's water situation and to announce a new committee to help bolster the area’s water-saving efforts. He and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee toured the newest low lake level pumping...
news3lv.com
How Las Vegas father and son helped police safely locate missing Arizona boy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Torrell Johnson knows it could’ve been easy to ignore. The late-night Amber Alert flashed across his cell phone on August 12th. 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera was missing out of Phoenix, Arizona, possibly in the company of his uncle, who was driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche.
news3lv.com
Spirit Airlines to host flight attendant hiring event ahead of 20th Anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spirit Airlines is looking to fill over 200 locally based flight attendant positions during an upcoming job fair in Las Vegas. The event will be held on Thursday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Corporate Convention Center, located inside The Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
news3lv.com
New fast-casual breakfast spot 'The Parlour' to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new breakfast spot is headed to downtown Las Vegas this fall. 'The Parlour' is said to be a ‘boujee fast-casual drive-through breakfast concept' opening in downtown Las Vegas in October 2022. Formerly known as Madero Street Tacos, the spot will now be under...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas exploring possibility of open container law in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Arts District could soon be joining the ranks of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience with the ability to bring open alcohol out onto the street, but with some differences. Las Vegas city officials met with several business owners in the Arts...
news3lv.com
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police, animal control rescue roadrunner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Roadrunner" has made its way to Las Vegas!. The NLVPD Animal Protection Service found the road runner near Las Vegas Blvd. and Lake Mead in northern Las Vegas. He was found trapped in a bush surrounded by trash and did not appear to be injured. He was later transported to a veterinarian and will soon be released back into the wild.
news3lv.com
Second remains found at Lake Mead identified as man who drowned in 2002
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the second set of remains recovered from Lake Mead in the last four months. The remains discovered on May 7 in the Callville Bay area were identified as Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas. Erndt was 42 at the...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with an SUV in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Craig Road and Simmons Street for a report of a traffic collision, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for missing elderly man last seen on Mt. Charleston
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Rock Stanley was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road in Mt. Charleston. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions waives fees as 'Clear the Shelter' event continues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local cat adoption organization hopes to unite more families with their new best friends during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will be waiving fees on all adult cats over 12 months old from Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28. This...
news3lv.com
Boulder City approves new rules to save water
Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
news3lv.com
After flood damage, Las Vegas family struggling to cover costs of repairs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lupe Rodriguez says her 75-year-old mother is now struggling to hold on to the few memories left of their late father after flood waters engulfed their home weeks ago. “The water was up to here. This is the room where the installation was completely wet,”...
news3lv.com
Crosswalk sparks safety concerns at Henderson high school, improvements expected
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sight outside Green Valley High School, off Warm Springs Road and Arroyo Grande Parkway, is described by parent Theresa Serianni in one word: crazy. With hundreds of teens and dozens of cars navigating across a busy congested road, she says she's nervous about the safety of students.
news3lv.com
Nevada GOP Secretary of State candidate accused of breaking campaign finance law
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Republican candidate for Nevada Secretary of State is facing a formal complaint accusing him of violating campaign finance laws. The left-leaning political action committee End Citizens United filed a complaint against Jim Marchant, alleging he used his own PAC, Conservatives for Election Integrity, to exceed the legal limit for campaign contributions.
