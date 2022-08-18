ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Photos: Clear sky, blue everywhere at Federal Way as first day of 2022 Washington high school football kicks off!

By Todd Milles, SBLive
FEDERAL WAY, Wash . - If you are looking for one of those coaches that cannot contain the bubbling excitement over Washington high school football training camp opening - Marcus Yzaguirre is your guy.

And he brought that energy Wednesday as Federal Way High School opened practice at Memorial Stadium.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the Eagles' two-hour opener:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzxLc_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cy44J_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mw0cs_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkZE9_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glEeq_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqXfg_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0Xkb_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11bkvm_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5lKs_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6bpg_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwhNc_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjBCt_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXPSq_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jiHOA_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDIVH_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptJ6a_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlDpu_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IaHg_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIa5T_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Boe4j_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Akls_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybeyR_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7Q2C_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktL89_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b88if_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2F2H_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by VInce Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grIis_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04whty_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyPjv_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lv2WN_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cHbn_0hLQ9ggb00

Photo by Vince Miller

