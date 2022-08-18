ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware State University and ChristianaCare exploring possibility of medical school

Dover’s Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are in talks to start a medical school in Delaware, Delaware Public Media reported. DSU President Tony Allen emphasized that discussions are in their early stages and might not produce an agreement. The university gained a presence in health care with the acquisition...
Covid cases decline as guidance changes for those getting the virus

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported s that the seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has declined since the previous monthly update in July. However, Covid-19 is still around in Delaware and at higher levels in some counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC)...
Delaware Burger Battle sold out

The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is officially a sellout. The popular event is returning on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus...
Gas prices continue to drop

Delaware gas prices fell about seven cents a gallon over the past week to $3.81 a gallon as of Saturday AAA reported. It comes after a brief uptick in prices, perhaps due to mini-gas wars that appeared earlier in the month in areas with a concentration of independent stations. Driving...
OSHA launches distribution center safety program that includes stepped up inspections

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a regional initiativee that will include stepped-up safety inspections in Delaware. Delaware has seen rapid growth in distribution jobs, mainly due to the opening of Amazon sites. The trend is expected to continue as companies work to bolster their supply chains and put warehouses closer to centers of population.
