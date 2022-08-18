Read full article on original website
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware State University and ChristianaCare exploring possibility of medical school
Dover’s Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are in talks to start a medical school in Delaware, Delaware Public Media reported. DSU President Tony Allen emphasized that discussions are in their early stages and might not produce an agreement. The university gained a presence in health care with the acquisition...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid cases decline as guidance changes for those getting the virus
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported s that the seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has declined since the previous monthly update in July. However, Covid-19 is still around in Delaware and at higher levels in some counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC)...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Burger Battle sold out
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is officially a sellout. The popular event is returning on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas prices continue to drop
Delaware gas prices fell about seven cents a gallon over the past week to $3.81 a gallon as of Saturday AAA reported. It comes after a brief uptick in prices, perhaps due to mini-gas wars that appeared earlier in the month in areas with a concentration of independent stations. Driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarebusinessnow.com
OSHA launches distribution center safety program that includes stepped up inspections
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a regional initiativee that will include stepped-up safety inspections in Delaware. Delaware has seen rapid growth in distribution jobs, mainly due to the opening of Amazon sites. The trend is expected to continue as companies work to bolster their supply chains and put warehouses closer to centers of population.
Comments / 0