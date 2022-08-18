ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

By Mitch Klein
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWLOI_0hLQ9Ja000

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for a three-game sweep.

Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central. After Mahle left in the third, Pagán, Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout.

Sanford International prep underway at MCC

A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
State
Kansas State
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Tyler, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
KELOLAND

Nate Gerry signs with the Commanders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC SPORTS) – The Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Gerry, 27, spent time with the 49ers in the 2021 offseason, but he did not make it to training camp. Thus, he has not played a game since the 2020 season. The Eagles made Gerry […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Tyler Mahle
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Emilio Pagán
KELOLAND

Gray fans 10, Urshela 4 hits as Twins blank Royals 9-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sonny Gray matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and Gio Urshela had four hits as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0. Gilberto Celestino homered and Luis Arraez picked up three more hits to raise his MLB-best batting average to .336. The Twins moved within a game of AL […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KELOLAND

Blue Jays top Twins in 10th on overturned call

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox#Al Central#Sanford International#Mcc#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND

Angels beat slumping Twins 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels victory, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles won back-to-back series for the first time in three months with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single for the Angels, who have […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KELOLAND

Twins add trio of pitchers at trade deadline

The Minnesota Twins stocked up their sputtering pitching staff before Tuesday's trade deadline. They acquired All-Star closer Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles, starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds and reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers, giving up a total of eight prospects in three separate deals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy