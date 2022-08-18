Twins beat Royals 4-0 for 3-game sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for a three-game sweep.

Jose Miranda homered for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central. After Mahle left in the third, Pagán, Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout.

A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh

