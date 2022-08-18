Read full article on original website
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising Retirement News
Is veteran NASCAR driver Aric Almirola retiring following the 2022 Cup Series or not?. Earlier this year, Almirola was reportedly set on retiring. The 2022 Cup Series season was going to be his final one. However, the plans have reportedly changed. In surprising news, Almirola is now saying that his...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan. The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday. During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of...
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA・
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Crash
Former Formula 1 champion driver Kimi Raikkonen's day is over in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Raikkonen, who was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Watkins Glen, New York, crashed out roughly halfway through the race. It was unfortunate. That was tough to watch, and unfortunate for the NASCAR...
Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React
Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React
PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL・
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News
The New Orleans Saints are excited to get Michael Thomas back on the field this season. Thomas, an All-Pro wide receiver, has struggled with injuries in recent years. However, he's reportedly been looking good so far in training camp. Unfortunately, Thomas is reportedly now dealing with a hamstring injury. "DA...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL・
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News
William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
Video: Benches Clear During Sunday's Yankees-Blue Jays Game
Frustrations are mounting in The Bronx. With the New York Yankees struggling mightily, the last thing they want to see is Aaron Judge get plunked. That happened during the fifth inning of Sunday's AL East clash with the Toronto Blue Jays. With first base open, Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah...
Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest
Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing. So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?. According to Jeff Schultz of The...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Wild Sunburn Photo
A NASCAR fan has some new crazy sunburn on Sunday afternoon. Kenny Hunt, who's known as the "Sunburn Guy", showed off the sunburn on his chest and his back. He has "Chase Elliott" and his number "9" on his chest, plus "2022 Champ" along with that same number on his back.
Interaction Between Jordan Spieth, Caddie Is Going Viral After His Double Bogey
Sometimes, Jordan Spieth's creativity produces a jaw-dropping moment on the golf course. Other times, it leaves fans wondering why he didn't just listen to his caddie. Unfortunately for Spieth, this Saturday's round at the BMW Championship featured a head-scratching moment. Spieth found himself in a bunker for his second shot...
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Preseason News
Tom Brady is set to return to the Buccaneers this week, according to head coach Todd Bowles. Will we see Brady playing in the team's preseason finale?. Bowles isn't ruling it out. While it would be surprising to see Brady playing in the final game of the preseason, it's apparently...
