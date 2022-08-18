ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

17-year-old shot in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bicyclist fatally struck in Newport, suspect flees the scene

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, a police spokesman confirms. Officers responded to a report of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Newport police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Clifton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge

A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

One shot, killed near Covington bridge

This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person

DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

West End shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH

