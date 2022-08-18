Read full article on original website
Fox 19
17-year-old shot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old male was shot in Roselawn early Sunday, according to Cincinnati police. The teen was shot in the chest on Crest Hill Avenue at about 3 a.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover, police said. No arrests were made. See...
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
Bicyclist fatally struck in Newport, suspect flees the scene
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, a police spokesman confirms. Officers responded to a report of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Newport police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
linknky.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on bridge
A Covington woman was killed early Saturday while riding a bike when she was hit by a vehicle on the 11th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Newport Police reported that officers responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday but by the time they arrived, the vehicle suspected in the deadly crash had fled the scene.
Dayton woman accused of shooting woman during fight indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a woman during a fight earlier this month. Amber Snyder, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault. Crews were called to the 100 block of Perrine...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mother shares frustrations with judicial system after 'Kia boys' steal and total her car
CINCINNATI — When you get out of your car, you lock it. You may even double-check just to make sure. But the next morning you walk outside and all you see is glass. That same story has now happened to more than four dozen people in the tri-state area who own a Hyundai and Kia.
Newport police ask for information related to an accident on the 11th Street Bridge on Saturday
The Newport Police have issued this request for information:. On Saturday, August 20th at 12:27 a.m., Newport Police received a call of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge. The vehicle involved fled before the officer’s arrived on the scene. Newport Police and the Campbell...
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
linknky.com
One shot, killed near Covington bridge
This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
Fox 19
6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Cincinnati police officers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 6-year-old with dreams of one day becoming a police officer got an amazing surprise for his first day of kindergarten, thanks to the Cincinnati Police Department. Carter, 6, was given a certificate that was good for a ride to his first day of school in a...
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WLWT 5
Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
Fox 19
West End shooting under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
WLWT 5
1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
WLWT 5
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
