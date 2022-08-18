ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Guardians Finish Season Series Against The Tigers With Late Game Comeback Win

By Tommy Wild
 3 days ago

Wednesday night's game against the Guardians and Tigers marked the final time the team would play in 2022. The Guardians got the 8-4 win.

The Guardians have exceeded everyone's expectations in 2022. They sit seven games above .500 and have gotten series wins against some of baseball's most formidable teams. However, there has been one team that has had their number all season long.

That team is the Detroit Tigers.

In the last few years, Cleveland has always been able to rely on a series with Detroit as an opportunity to get a few wins. In 2021 Cleveland won 12 of the 19 games and back in the shortened 2020 season, they won 10 of the 13.

This season has been a little of a different story though. Both teams went into Wednesday night's season series finale with nine wins. The difference is that the Guardians sat at the top of the division whereas the Tigers were dead last and have played like one of the worst teams in baseball.

The Guardians ended the series finale on a high note and were able to get the win.

They were able to create some late-game magic in the eighth which I'm still trying to process. The inning should have been over when Luke Maile struck out. But it was a wild pitch and he was able to reach first on a dropped third strike.

Blink and you would've missed it.

Steven Kwan hit a blooper that was almost to right field, Amed Rosario had an infield single, and another Jose Ramirez bloop hit all of a sudden found the Guardians in the lead.

The inning kept on rolling with RBI from Oscar Gonzalez and Owen Miller and the Guardians all of a sudden went into the ninth inning with an 8-4 lead.

I've never seen momentum in a game shift as much as it did in that eighth inning. Baseball savant had given the Tigers almost a 90 percent probability to win the game until it came crashing down in that eighth inning.

Just wow!

The Guardians have a day off tomorrow to rest up before a big series against the White Sox this weekend.

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Throws Six No-Hit Innings In Win For Akron

WATCH: Terry Francona Ejected After Heated Exchange With Umpire In 4-3 Loss

Guardians Falter, Los 4-3 In Game That Started Anf Ended In Controversy

Nolan Jones Is Doing Something Uncommon As A Rookie

Josh Naylor Leaves Guardians Game

