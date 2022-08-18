ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Potter County deputies find missing Amarillo teenage girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County deputies. "She is safe and has been returned to her home," said Amarillo police. The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
katzenworld.co.uk

Kaiju Special Saturday Cat Guest Star

The following guest story has been submitted by Martha:. On a hot mid-April day in Amarillo, TX, a family out walking followed the screams to a dirty, hungry, 4-week-old black kitten in a pile of rusty car parts. The mom contacted the Amarillo SPCA which in turn contacted one of their fosterers. He quickly proved good at climbing, especially jeans, and taught a couple of his foster siblings.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: New Atlas brings better storm coverage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our latest weather system brought some nice rain the Panhandle, but not much in the way of severe weather — that’s not always the case. The next time our skies turn threatening, the first alert weather team is ready to meet the storm head on with a brand new version of the NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather Atlas vehicle.
PANHANDLE, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car

AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Area Lane Closures for Next Week

The following list of Amarillo area lane closures is for the week of August 21, 2022, and was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Fascinating Storm Cellars of Yesteryears

We live in an area where tornadoes are highly possible, we are in tornado alley as they call it. Having a place to go when a tornado is present is always a plus, back in the day they had some interesting storm cellars. Having a storm shelter was an important...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street

VIDEO: Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens. Updated: 10 hours ago. VIDEO: ‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children. Updated:...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Who was Shereena Webster? Murder victim's family talks life and legacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a woman Amarillo police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend broke down in tears Friday when they talked publicly for the first time. “She was my granddaughter, but she was also my best friend,” said Charles Curfman, Shereena's grandfather. Police responded...
AMARILLO, TX

