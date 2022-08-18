Read full article on original website
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County deputies find missing Amarillo teenage girl
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County deputies. "She is safe and has been returned to her home," said Amarillo police. The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment...
Memorial For First Responders Planned In Downtown Amarillo
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
KFDA
VIDEO: Panhandle Plains Historical Museum releases 2 vehicles to get students ‘reved up’ about STEM
Friday is looking to be, more or less, a typical August day. VIDEO: Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway. VIDEO: Palo Duro Canyon officials expect to close trails this weekend due to rainy weather. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Borger teacher named a...
Are You Really Safe Living in Potter County?
One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
KFDA
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
katzenworld.co.uk
Kaiju Special Saturday Cat Guest Star
The following guest story has been submitted by Martha:. On a hot mid-April day in Amarillo, TX, a family out walking followed the screams to a dirty, hungry, 4-week-old black kitten in a pile of rusty car parts. The mom contacted the Amarillo SPCA which in turn contacted one of their fosterers. He quickly proved good at climbing, especially jeans, and taught a couple of his foster siblings.
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: New Atlas brings better storm coverage
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our latest weather system brought some nice rain the Panhandle, but not much in the way of severe weather — that’s not always the case. The next time our skies turn threatening, the first alert weather team is ready to meet the storm head on with a brand new version of the NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather Atlas vehicle.
Myhighplains.com
Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
KFDA
Martin Road Lake project right on schedule, expected to open early 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo says the Martin Road Lake project is 60 percent completed, on budget and weather permitting — on schedule. The park has been under construction since 2015, but the current project began in January with a budget of $10.8 million. “We want...
KFDA
Palo Duro Canyon officials expect to close trails this weekend due to rainy weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Trails have been closed on and off all summer at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, and while its open today, it may not stay that way for long. Heat and rainfall were the reason the park closed its trails, but state park officials say it may have to close trails again this weekend because of expected heavy rain.
kgncnewsnow.com
Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
Amarillo under flood advisory
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Governor Abbott calls Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson ahead of potential flash flooding
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott called Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson on Saturday ahead of potential flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Monday across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Storms are not expected to be severe, but "moderate to heavy rainfall...
KFDA
VIDEO: Pampafest to bring live music, food trucks, vendors to downtown Pampa this weekend
VIDEO: Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: ‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo Area Lane Closures for Next Week
The following list of Amarillo area lane closures is for the week of August 21, 2022, and was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation.
The Fascinating Storm Cellars of Yesteryears
We live in an area where tornadoes are highly possible, we are in tornado alley as they call it. Having a place to go when a tornado is present is always a plus, back in the day they had some interesting storm cellars. Having a storm shelter was an important...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street
VIDEO: Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens. Updated: 10 hours ago. VIDEO: ‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children. Updated:...
abc7amarillo.com
Who was Shereena Webster? Murder victim's family talks life and legacy
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The family of a woman Amarillo police said was killed by her ex-boyfriend broke down in tears Friday when they talked publicly for the first time. “She was my granddaughter, but she was also my best friend,” said Charles Curfman, Shereena's grandfather. Police responded...
