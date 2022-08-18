ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mavs Coffee Talk: Doncic Beats Jokic in Slovenia Win Over Serbia

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBzl3_0hLQ83VQ00

Luka Doncic helped Slovenia remain undefeated this summer as EuroBasket 2022 nears.

Before Slovenia and Serbia tipped off their friendly match on Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his two-time MVP buddy Nikola Jokic went out for coffee together.

"I'm looking forward to playing in a full arena,” Doncic told Serbian media before the match. “Serbia is exceptionally strong team, so that will be a big challenge for us. I can't wait to meet Jokic. He's incredible player. I respect him as a person. We will go for a coffee before the game."

After that, though, it was all business, as Doncic led Slovenia to a 97-92 overtime win over Serbia. In 35 minutes of action, Doncic finished with 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 11-20 from the field, including 3-9 from deep and 9-14 from the free-throw line.

Not only did Doncic finish with a fantastic stat line, but he did so by being especially mean to his coffee buddy on a handful of occasions, starting with this Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-esque hook-shot.

This wasn’t the first time Doncic brought out the hook-shot this summer, which makes you wonder if he’s truly added it to his “toolbox,” as Dirk Nowitzki’s mentor Holger Geschwindner used to say.

Doncic also had Jokic’s ankles in a bind on the perimeter…

We don’t know who got the tab at the coffee shop between the two $200+ million men, but regardless, Doncic owes Jokic on their next visit after Wednesday’s performance. Jokic finished with 26 points.

After being criticized for his conditioning last season, Doncic made it a point to stay on top of that this summer, and it appears to be paying off. With a little more than a month left until training camp begins, Doncic looks like he’s in great shape.

Given that EuroBasket 2022 is set to take place from Sept. 1-18, it feels safe to say that Doncic will be ready to hit the ground running when the Mavs play at the Phoenix Suns to open the season on Oct. 19. You can checkout the full schedule breakdown here .

You can follow Dalton Trigg on Twitter at @dalton_trigg

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Gives The Lakers A Reality Check

Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to prove. They are coming off of a terrible season in which they couldn't even make it to the playoffs despite having seasoned veterans like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. They were completely swept by a Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers, and now, some are wondering whether or not the Lakers can bounce back as constructed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Mavs Coffee Talk#Slovenia Win Over#Mvp#Serbian
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban teases 'insane' new move from Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic may have pulled yet another superpower out from the earth’s molten core. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke in an interview this week with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report and hinted that Doncic has an exciting new move in his bag of tricks. Rooks brought up a previous conversation she had with Cuban after the 2019-20 season about Doncic wanting to work on his left-hand finishing and asked Cuban what Doncic was adding to his game this time around.
DALLAS, TX
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy