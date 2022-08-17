"People right now would crawl over broken glass for Donald Trump," says Eric Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric Trump take part in the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Eric Trump made an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday evening to sing his dad's praises during a segment of "Eric Bolling The Balance" in which he celebrated his family's "killing" of another legacy.

Speaking to host Eric Bolling, Trump said "Last night my father killed another political dynasty, and that's the Cheneys. He first killed the Bushes, then he killed the Clintons, and last night he killed the Cheneys. He's been rino hunting ever since he got into politics, and last night he was successful again."

In another portion of the interview, Trump painted a picture of how the American public views his family favorably, going so far as to offer to pay for a recent dinner he shared with his wife, Lara, while out at a restaurant.

"Lara and I were at dinner the other night, and there were two tables that started arguing about paying for our bill," Trump said. "It was a little casual place. They wanted to pay for our bill to say sorry for what the country was doing to my father, to our family. People right now would crawl over broken glass for Donald Trump."

"They [the American people] see the most inept president this country has ever had in Joe Biden, all the problems we have as a nation; and conversely you go back to Donald Trump which had the fastest growing economy, the best stock markets, the lowest unemployment in history, perfect inflation numbers . . . the lowest gas prices ever . . . we were respected around the world."