POTUS

"People right now would crawl over broken glass for Donald Trump," says Eric Trump

By Kelly McClure
Salon
 4 days ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric Trump take part in the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Eric Trump made an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday evening to sing his dad's praises during a segment of "Eric Bolling The Balance" in which he celebrated his family's "killing" of another legacy.

Speaking to host Eric Bolling, Trump said "Last night my father killed another political dynasty, and that's the Cheneys. He first killed the Bushes, then he killed the Clintons, and last night he killed the Cheneys. He's been rino hunting ever since he got into politics, and last night he was successful again."

In another portion of the interview, Trump painted a picture of how the American public views his family favorably, going so far as to offer to pay for a recent dinner he shared with his wife, Lara, while out at a restaurant.

"Lara and I were at dinner the other night, and there were two tables that started arguing about paying for our bill," Trump said. "It was a little casual place. They wanted to pay for our bill to say sorry for what the country was doing to my father, to our family. People right now would crawl over broken glass for Donald Trump."

"They [the American people] see the most inept president this country has ever had in Joe Biden, all the problems we have as a nation; and conversely you go back to Donald Trump which had the fastest growing economy, the best stock markets, the lowest unemployment in history, perfect inflation numbers . . . the lowest gas prices ever . . . we were respected around the world."

Comments / 48

Barbara Walker
3d ago

Ceric actuallly thinks he is the son of God. He's just trying to get his father's appproval like Trump tried to get from his own father. When wwill Eric grow uppp an realize the donald only cares about himself and only has contempt for his boys?

Reply
26
Val Maria
2d ago

Not very bright has delusions, must be from his father side. Eric’s only future is daddy’s money. He has no concept on what people do to survive. He’s never had that privilege to work a job to feed their families. And of course he will stand up for his father, knowing that his father lies, and if he doesn’t agree with him he won’t get any money. So his opinions mean nothing to me, he is just following the crowd.

Reply
15
cowboy
3d ago

these Republicans are without a dought brain dead if this is what cry baby daddy's boy Eric is trying to sell to people

Reply
14
