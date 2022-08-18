ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters, OR

Sisters town hall held on state’s development of defensible space codes

By Carly Keenan
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCbll_0hLQ6ccQ00

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just about anyone living in Oregon is probably familiar with the term 'defensible space'. As the West has entered into a new era of wildfire, that term is changing.

The Oregon State Fire Marshals Office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the process directed by state lawmakers to draft a defensible space code. On Wednesday, they were in Sisters.

Chad Hawkins, assistant chief deputy & life safety for OSFM, explained how defensible space has changed.

"I always looked at defensible space as resiliency to the structure -- as saving the structure. If you have defensible space, the structure is at least going to have an increased chance to stand up on its own," he said. "And then over the years, my mindset has shifted as with other folks across the western U.S., defensible space is a life safety issue -- a life safety issue before property protection."

On Wednesday, more than 70 people showed up at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Station to hear from the Fire Marshal's Office about the details of the process.

After a presentation of current and potential defensible space parameters, people were able to give feedback. People raised questions over insurance rates going up, specific fuel mitigation, and fire prevention in general.

One attendee asked what the point of defensible space is if most fires are started in areas that don't have structures.

"What are you doing to address some of the root causes like careless campfires, careless campers, people living out in the forest that obviously don't create defensible space?" the attendee said. "What do you do with it to kind of address some of the causes of fire?"

Others questioned the controversial state wildfire risk map the Oregon Department of Forestry made, which sparked controversy and which state officials recently withdrew from the public view for some more work.

"Thos are our sister agency folks that we go fight fire with every year hand in hand," said Chief Hawkins. "ODF was mandated (by the Legislature) to create a map within a timeline, it was not an arbitrary date. They were told to create a map as mandated by law, so they did their due diligence and I don't think at any time, any ODF'er at any time would say 'this is perfect,' 'this is correct,' but they did what they had based on a time frame, and they put out a product."

"And they knew there would be feedback."

The new defensible space code will be complete by December 2022 and go into effect in 2023. It will apply to the entire state, to maintain consistency of all lands, outside of federal lands.

The Office of State Fire Marshal also will reevaluate the new code every three years.

The Central Oregon meetings are taking place in Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Prineville, and Madras. Dates and times for each meeting are:

  • August 16 at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunriver, Three Rivers School Gym, 56900 Enterprise Drive
  • August 16 at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Bend, Sky View Middle School Cafeteria, 63555 NE 18 th Street
  • August 17 at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sisters, Sisters Community Room, Sisters Fire, 301 S Elm Street
  • August 17 at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Prineville, Crook County High School Auditorium, 1100 SE Lynn Blvd
  • August 18 at 5:30 – 7 p.m., Madras, Madras Performing Arts, 412 SE Buff Street

For a full schedule, visit the Oregon Defensible Space Code webpage .

The OSFM has a section on its website dedicated to the defensible space code development process. To learn more: defensible space code requirements.

The post Sisters town hall held on state’s development of defensible space codes appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Counties with the most super commuters in Oregon

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
TALENT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sisters, OR
Government
City
Bend, OR
City
Sisters, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Fire Marshal#Cafeteria
KTVL

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
elkhornmediagroup.com

Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon

ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
ELGIN, OR
KATU.com

Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health

SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy