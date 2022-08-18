Read full article on original website
LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Portland Twp. crash ends with 2 hurt, motorcycle on fire
Two people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening in Portland Township.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
whmi.com
The Base Leader Re-Sentenced For 2019 Incident In Dexter
The leader of a white supremacist group has been re-sentenced in connection with a 2019 incident in Dexter. Justen Watkins was re-sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison by Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin. Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government.
WILX-TV
Clinton County K-9 finds large stash of marijuana, cash during traffic stop
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County K-9 scored quite a bust for the Sheriff’s Office. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Smokey had sniffed out a large stash of marijuana and what appears to be thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop. “Smokey...
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Man who killed two women in mid-Michigan pleads guilty but mentally ill
Double murder suspect Kiernan Brown has pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
WILX-TV
Police investigate fatal shooting on Camp Street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday morning, the Lansing Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal shooting. It happened Friday night on camp street in Lansing. Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 11:30. When they got to the scene they found a 79-year-old man with apparent gunshot...
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Lansing overnight shooting leaves 79-year-old dead
Lansing Police Department said a 79-year-old man is dead after he was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.
MSP: Boy rescued from water at northern Michigan dam
State police say a boy was rescued after he got stuck while swimming by a dam in Northern Michigan last week.
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.
MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Up North Voice
Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan
REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
