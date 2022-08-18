ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

LPD recovers gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were sleeping, a routine traffic stop by Lansing Police led to the arrest of a wanted suspect and the recovery of a stolen handgun. According to a Facebook post from the Lansing Police Department, officials found a 50-round drum magazine. No other details were given about the time or […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
whmi.com

The Base Leader Re-Sentenced For 2019 Incident In Dexter

The leader of a white supremacist group has been re-sentenced in connection with a 2019 incident in Dexter. Justen Watkins was re-sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison by Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin. Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government.
DEXTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Labor Day Weekend#Michigan State Police#Autoinsurance Com
WILX-TV

DeWitt Township police seek 2 in leaf blower theft

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two people in connection with a leaf blower theft in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said two people entered the Kristana Mobile Home Park and took a backpack leaf blower that did not belong to them.
DEWITT, MI
MLive

Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police investigate fatal shooting on Camp Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday morning, the Lansing Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal shooting. It happened Friday night on camp street in Lansing. Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 11:30. When they got to the scene they found a 79-year-old man with apparent gunshot...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
YPSILANTI, MI
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Man reported missing from Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Mich.

MONROE, Mich. — A 79-year-old man was reported missing from the area around the Riverfront Marina in Monroe, Michigan on Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. The man is believed to have fallen in the River Raisin. A search is actively underway in the river and...
MONROE, MI
Up North Voice

Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan

REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy