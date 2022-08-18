ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Last of Us’: First Footage of Pedro Pascal Series Released by HBO

HBO has released the first footage of “The Last of Us,” the network’s upcoming series adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. Although brief, the teaser provides audiences a first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as post-apocalyptic survivors Joel and Ellie, respectively.
‘The Rings of Power’ to Screen First Two Episodes in Theaters Ahead of Series Premiere

Middle-earth may be going from film to television with Amazon’s new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but it turns out that that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with the big screen. The show will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on Aug. 31, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video.
Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
Lee Jung-jae’s ‘Hunt’ Scores Second Weekend Win at Korea Box Office

“Hunt,” the period political thriller directed by “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, held top spot at the South Korea box office for the second weekend. “Nope” was the highest opener, landing in third spot. “Hunt,” made $5.68 million over the weekend, down 35% compared with...
