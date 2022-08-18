CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his first goal of the season and it came in the 89th minute off his own deflected shot to send Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Sunday. Neither team scored until Ercan Kara connected for his team-high eighth goal of the season, giving Orlando City (10-10-6) a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute. McKinze Gaines pulled Charlotte (10-15-2) even four minutes later with his first goal this season. Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina got a hand on Akindele’s first shot on goal, but the ball bounced right back to him and his second shot was true.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO