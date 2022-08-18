Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Pacers trade a 'blessing' Haliburton wants to make Kings regret
Over six months after the Kings traded him to the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton has a renewed perspective on the deal that shocked the NBA world and left him in tears. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try to show Sacramento it made a mistake in the process.
LOOK: LeBron James Posted Something To His Instagram Story
On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story.
NBA・
Former Clippers Star Trains With Warriors and Raptors Players
This former LA Clippers player and current free agent worked out with Pascal Siakam and Kevon Looney
Latest Thoughts On Gonzaga Recruiting
With the school year underway the world of college basketball recruiting shifts its focus and enters a new phase. On this episode Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on where Gonzaga sits with several top recruits and outlines what Zag fans need to be watching for in the near future. Make ...
Erik Ezukanma had a standout performance in Saturdays Dolphins game.
Erik Ezukanma had a monster performance in Saturday’s game, where the Miami Dolphins lost 15-13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even in the face of defeat, the Fins had players that showed they can make an impact on a football game. On Saturday, no other Miami Dolphins player proved that more than Erik Ezukanma.
Commanders endure shocking fall in ESPN’s under-25 talent rankings
What makes the NFL so compelling is that it’s dominated by superstars of all ages. While Tom Brady could win his eighth Super Bowl at age 45, young phenoms Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert, among countless others, are already on a Hall of Fame trajectory. The Washington Commanders are no different.
Akindele lifts Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tesho Akindele scored his first goal of the season and it came in the 89th minute off his own deflected shot to send Orlando City SC to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Sunday. Neither team scored until Ercan Kara connected for his team-high eighth goal of the season, giving Orlando City (10-10-6) a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute. McKinze Gaines pulled Charlotte (10-15-2) even four minutes later with his first goal this season. Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina got a hand on Akindele’s first shot on goal, but the ball bounced right back to him and his second shot was true.
College football rankings: 5 Top 25 teams that will lose first in 2022
College football rankings will look different after these five top 25 teams lose for the first time. With the preseason AP Top 25 Poll being released a few weeks ahead of the 2022 campaign, these college football rankings will serve as our guiding light until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee meets for the first time a few months from now.
