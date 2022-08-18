ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Saline Historical Society Dedicates Rentschler Farm Gardens in Taylor Jacobsen's Name

Members of the community gathered Saturday to recognize the thousands of hours of volunteer work performed at the Rentschler Farm Museum by the late Taylor Jacobsen. Jacobsen, who died in 2021 at the age of 84 in 2021, touched many people in many different ways. For some, they knew him as their high school art teacher. Others took painting classes from him through Community Education, or from him and his wife Charlene at Saline Mills. Others spent hours with him volunteering in Detroit with Cass Community Services.
SALINE, MI
