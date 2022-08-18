Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Saline Historical Society Dedicates Rentschler Farm Gardens in Taylor Jacobsen's Name
Members of the community gathered Saturday to recognize the thousands of hours of volunteer work performed at the Rentschler Farm Museum by the late Taylor Jacobsen. Jacobsen, who died in 2021 at the age of 84 in 2021, touched many people in many different ways. For some, they knew him as their high school art teacher. Others took painting classes from him through Community Education, or from him and his wife Charlene at Saline Mills. Others spent hours with him volunteering in Detroit with Cass Community Services.
thesalinepost.com
The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21. What to do in Saline this weekend: Ice Cream Social, Concert, Art Makingm Book Club and More. Annie & Rod Capps Bringing New Music to Stony Lake Brewing Friday Night. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline this weekend: Ice Cream Social, Concert, Art Makingm Book Club and More
Enjoy your last few weeks of summer - right in here in town. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in Saline!. 10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It's sad when a local establishment that's been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there's a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership.
Four restaurants, coworking space coming to former Lucky’s Market in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A company bringing a 15-minute neighborhood concept to the former Lucky’s Market space is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. Venue, 1919 S. Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, is the sister location to Prentice4M, a coworking and co-living space across the street. The roughly 30,000-square-foot location, slated to open on Friday, Aug. 26, features five menus, a shared coworking space, a bar, a coffee shop, a market and private offices to rent. Venue also has ride-sharing vehicles available and has partnered with May Mobility, an autonomous vehicle ride-sharing system, as a drop-off and pick-up location for its A2GO service.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
wcsx.com
Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
whmi.com
The Base Leader Re-Sentenced For 2019 Incident In Dexter
The leader of a white supremacist group has been re-sentenced in connection with a 2019 incident in Dexter. Justen Watkins was re-sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison by Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin. Watkins is the self-proclaimed leader of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government.
