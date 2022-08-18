Read full article on original website
Project to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in north metro begins
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drivers in the north metro should be prepared to face some delays in the coming weeks on I-35W as the state begins a new project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation kicked off a six-week project on Sunday to repair concrete pavement on I-35W in Blaine to the northern split.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
mprnews.org
Slow-moving storms cause flash flooding in parts of Minnesota
Scattered slow-moving thunderstorms continued to drop torrential rain on parts of Minnesota early Thursday, following flash flooding in some communities on Wednesday night. The city of Cambridge, north of the Twin Cities, was particularly hard-hit, as storms dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain in just a couple hours on Wednesday evening. That flooded streets and stranded some vehicles in the Isanti County community.
fox9.com
Minnesota rain totals: Rain soaked Twin Cities, more wet weather possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a deluge in some areas of the Twin Cities Wednesday night, more rain is possible on Thursday. Today will be warm and humid again, with highs around 80 degrees, as things stay unsettled with pockets of heavy downpours possible at times. The chance for rumbles...
NEXT Weather: More rain Friday, pleasant stretch begins Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More mugginess, pop-up thunderstorms and heavy rain conditions are expected Friday.One difference from the last few days is the temperature. Friday will feature cooler temps in the mid-70s. The severe weather risk is extremely low, but some small hail is possible. Localized flooding continues to also be possible. On Saturday, expect more isolated and widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, but less of the state will get wet. Sunday starts a dry, pleasant stretch that will last at least through Wednesday.
WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm
It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend. Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.
Thursday forecast for storms, northern lights in Minnesota
Incredible North Shore video of northern lights and lightning, plus the forecast for tonight which calls for more aurora activity. But once again we’ll have lots of clouds. I recap yesterday’s downpours & severe weather in Cambridge. Showers rotate through the region today and tomorrow with a stretch...
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
fox9.com
Driver trapped in Inver Grove Heights flash flooding rescued
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Inver Grove Heights had to rescue a woman who got stuck in flash flooding Wednesday evening. A deluge dumped several inches of rain in the eastern Twin Cities metro in a matter of just a few hours. The Inver Grove Heights Police Department told FOX 9 officers had to rescue two people from their vehicles during the flash flooding, including Shae Leonhardt.
Will the weather heat up for the Minnesota State Fair?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard details the latest Minnesota weather forecast, including where it will rain Friday. He also takes a look at what the weather models are showing for heat and storms next week. _________________________________. Large area of clouds and showers: 0:00. Future radar in Minnesota: 0:42. Updated drought conditions: 1:03.
Cambridge impacted by major flooding after heavy rainfall
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — Cambridge officials and residents are assessing the damage Thursday, just hours after heavy rain caused flooding across parts of the city. A spokesperson for the Isanti County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 late Wednesday that the city was affected by "large, localized flooding" and minor damage to various structures following heavy winds, rain and hail.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
