theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
No phones in class? Virginia school district set to vote on proposed policy
A proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Gov. Youngkin announces 100,000 job milestone in Virginia
Nearly 100,000 more Virginians are employed today since the end of January. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the milestone Friday.
WHSV
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
Youngkin lays out plans to allocate $3.2B in excess funds, including tax relief for Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin formally laid out a financial roadmap Friday morning in Richmond for plans to allocate $3.2 billion in excess funds for the Commonwealth. The funds, announced officially at a House and Senate Joint Money Committee's meeting, comes from a combination of roughly $2...
wfirnews.com
Governor Youngkin says refund checks are coming to Virginians
This morning, Governor Glenn Youngkin reported to a joint committee about Virginia’s record general fund balance, and said he plans to use some of it to give back to Virginians. WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
'History has dark and ugly parts' | Virginia Board of Education considers changes to how history is taught
NORFOLK, Va. — Every seven years, Virginia school leaders update the state’s Standards of Learning for history and social studies. Effectively, a blueprint for how to teach American and international history. Wednesday, The Virginia Board of Education delayed an initial review of these standards to a later time....
Virginia test scores: Achievement below pre-pandemic levels
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Department of Education said Thursday as it released the year's standardized test scores. In mathematics, 66% of students across all grades passed their exams during the 2021-2022 school...
cutoday.info
Bayport CU Joins With 2 Organizations to Fund $500K Grant Aimed at Accelerating Change
NEWPORT NEWS, Va.–To address what it said are “gaps in services” in the Hampton Roads, Va. communities, Bayport Credit Union has joined with two other organizations to fund a $500,000, three-year transformation grant, called Accelerating Change Together (ACT). Joining the credit union in the initiative are HII,...
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
Richmond student failed every SOL until he got to Franklin Military Academy
"There wasn't really any order, as opposed to Franklin there is a lot of order and discipline," Micah Francis said.
whatsupwoodbridge.com
Virtual urgent care services offered for free in Virginia
Virginia residents are getting the medical attention they need, even if they don’t have insurance. Lackey Virtual Urgent Care is offering free services across the Commonwealth, according to a release from Lackey Clinic. Through the healthcare center, community members can set up virtual appointments with volunteer doctors. “Our program...
constructiondive.com
Skanska tapped to work on largest US offshore wind project
The Virginia Port Authority has selected Skanska for a $223 million offshore wind project in Portsmouth, Virginia. The U.S. arm of the Sweden-based builder will redevelop approximately 72 acres of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, located on the west bank of the Elizabeth River near Norfolk, Virginia, for use as an offshore wind staging port. The entire terminal is 287 acres.
13newsnow.com
The latest on COVID-19 in Virginia
Virginia had some up and down days this week when it comes to new cases. Dan Kennedy has the new numbers from state health officials.
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
moderncampground.com
Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia
Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
NSU holds celebration of life for former President Dr. Marie McDemmond
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is still feeling the loss of one of its leaders. The university’s third president, Dr. Marie McDemmond, passed away last month. On Wednesday, a celebration of life ceremony was held at the university. She made history as the first woman to become...
13newsnow.com
COVID-19 cases in Virginia on the rise again
The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Aug. 18, 2022. More people are being treated in hospitals.
chathamstartribune.com
Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases
Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
