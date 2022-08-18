ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
WHSV

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
13News Now

Virginia test scores: Achievement below pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Department of Education said Thursday as it released the year's standardized test scores. In mathematics, 66% of students across all grades passed their exams during the 2021-2022 school...
whatsupwoodbridge.com

Virtual urgent care services offered for free in Virginia

Virginia residents are getting the medical attention they need, even if they don’t have insurance. Lackey Virtual Urgent Care is offering free services across the Commonwealth, according to a release from Lackey Clinic. Through the healthcare center, community members can set up virtual appointments with volunteer doctors. “Our program...
constructiondive.com

Skanska tapped to work on largest US offshore wind project

The Virginia Port Authority has selected Skanska for a $223 million offshore wind project in Portsmouth, Virginia. The U.S. arm of the Sweden-based builder will redevelop approximately 72 acres of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, located on the west bank of the Elizabeth River near Norfolk, Virginia, for use as an offshore wind staging port. The entire terminal is 287 acres.
moderncampground.com

Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia

Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
chathamstartribune.com

Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases

Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
