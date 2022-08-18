Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Emmy nominated makeup artist has local ties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Imagine trying to transform a motion picture actor into a historic figure, perhaps a monster, or a starship icon who has gone where no man has gone before. The art of makeup has changed, and we have an amazing artist with a local connection.

Joining with me tonight from Los Angeles is Dave Snyder, a friend and former colleague. He has had an amazing career of film credits performing magic on making people look different. He has been nominated for a national Emmy for his work on Pam & Tommy .

