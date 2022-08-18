Read full article on original website
Related
Montrose, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Towanda Area High School football team will have a game with Montrose Area JrSr High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Towanda Area High SchoolMontrose Area JrSr High School.
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
NewsChannel 36
Fan Experience at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Race fans have traveled from all over the country for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen International, this weekend. People flooded the midway for games, food, and shopping. Fans could buy their favorite driver's merchandise, go bowling, try out race simulators, and so much more.
Injured Little League player watches his team play, but swelling reduces his vision, family says
As his team took to the field at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport yesterday, Easton Oliverson watched the game from his hospital room in Danville. Easton’s younger brother, Brogan, 10, played in his place. Brogan received a standing ovation when he came to the plate to bat for the Snow Canyon All Stars from Santa Clara, Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Security keeps statues under wraps before big reveal
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three large, bronze statues are being kept under wraps Saturday night in Williamsport before a very big celebration. The statues of all-time major league great Cy Young, fellow hall-of-famer Jackie Robinson, and former President George w. Bush will be unveiled tomorrow. The special ceremony in Market Square will mark the […]
Campers Prepare for NASCAR Weekend at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of campers are heading to Watkins Glen International to set up and find the best place near the track for NASCAR Weekend. Wednesday was the first official day for campers to arrive. Due to inflation of prices at hotels some families decided to camp for the first time with […]
Doctor who worked with NASA astronauts and NCAA athletes joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Williamsport is adding a new member to its sports medicine team with the addition of John Kunkel, D.O. Dr. Kunkel treats all conditions affecting the shoulders, knees, and hips including sports medicine care, trauma care, and care for degenerative conditions (such as osteoarthritis) in adolescents and adults. He has a particular interest in complex knee conditions, including multi-ligament reconstructions and cartilage preservation. Dr. Kunkel has an...
thehomepagenetwork.com
What’s Happening On Home Page: 08/15 – 08/19
There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
What other movies have been filmed in Elmira?
Since nearly the dawn of Hollywood, Elmira has had connections with with the silver screen.
The Real Heroes of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, New York: Parking Lawns
Anyone who's driven by the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament in Endicott knows that street parking is scarce. Luckily, neighborhood residents have opened their lawns to cars once again. Endicott residents, businesses and even a church have used their lawns as excess parking for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open...
WETM
New jazz club WMC North opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A new jazz club, bar, and restaurant, WMC North has opened in Elmira, with hopes of becoming the catalyst of an energized downtown area. “We’re looking at revitalizing downtown Elmira…Bringing the same atmosphere that people travel to Ithaca and Corning for, but right here in downtown Elmira,” said the owner of WMC North, Kaylen Knox.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunflowers are in bloom at Brown Hill Farm
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING (WBRE/WYOU) — They are synonymous with sunny fields and prairie vistas. Sunflowers are in full bloom at a farm in Wyoming County. A sure sign that late summer is upon us is the fields of sunflowers that are in full bloom right now. Visitors flock to the fields near Tunkhannock to experience the […]
Alert canceled for man with dementia from Schuyler County
The adult is described as a white male standing at 6'0" and weighing 180 pounds.
chronicle-express.com
Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan
PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am
This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
All Saints Academy closing due to low enrollment
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – All Saints Academy in Corning has announced it will not reopen for school this upcoming academic year due to “a significant and sudden decline in enrollment.” All Saints said that on August 18, 2022, only 33 students were enrolled. 102 were required to balance the school’s budget. Parents, teachers, faculty and […]
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
18 year old killed in car vs. Pedestrian
Update: An earlier version title this as a hit and run incident. My apologies, we had multiple press releases from NYSP at the same time. TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH)On August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State […]
Comments / 0