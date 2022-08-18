Read full article on original website
Ominous clouds spotted ahead of Thursday storms
(FOX 9) - Storms that dropped some rain and brought a little lightning to the Twin Cities on Thursday came with some ominous-looking shelf clouds. Viewers from Rogers and Coon Rapids in the north metro, all the way out to Hammond, Wisconsin captured photos of the spooky-looking clouds Thursday evening.
RAW: 15 years later: A look back at historic flooding in southeast Minnesota
A series of thunderstorms rolled stalled in southern Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some areas in southeastern Minnesota. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches.
Is the State Fair heatwave real, or an urban legend?
Thursday marked one week until the start of the Minnesota State Fair, and two weeks from the start of meteorological fall (sorry). There are two things that can be associated with the State Fair: the end of summer, and heat. August typically brings a couple of ‘cooler blasts’ mid month...
Minnesota weather: Cloudy and rainy to start the weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The wet, cloudy weather continues to start the weekend. Occasional showers are expected Friday as things stay unsettled, but rainfall will be splotchy, with some locations not getting much rain, while others could see downpours — especially in western Minnesota in the afternoon. Pop-up storms are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor in the early to mid-afternoon hours.
Weather Outlook for Autumn Looks Pretty Good for Minnesota
UNDATED -- It looks like overall we're in for a pretty nice fall season here in Minnesota. The Climate Prediction Center has just released its three-month outlook for the months of September, October, and November. The temperature forecast is looking to be slightly above normal for much of Minnesota. The...
Will the weather heat up for the Minnesota State Fair?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard details the latest Minnesota weather forecast, including where it will rain Friday. He also takes a look at what the weather models are showing for heat and storms next week. _________________________________. Large area of clouds and showers: 0:00. Future radar in Minnesota: 0:42. Updated drought conditions: 1:03.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
